Ronaldo's influence on potential new Real Madrid signing, fresh offer for Eden Hazard and more: Real Madrid transfer round-up

Amit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 4.10K // 27 Jul 2018, 23:15 IST

Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer roundup of the day. Los Blancos have been uncharacteristically quiet in the window so far and we sense something could happen very soon…

Keylor Navas to extend his deal?

Real Madrid have been linked with a new goalkeeper but if reports are to be believed, they could extend Keylor Navas’ stay at the Bernabeu. He’s deserved it, to be fair, as he’s been pretty consistent amidst all the speculation that Madrid are eyeing a big name.

Thibaut Courtois is one name who has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu. The Belgian’s contract with Chelsea is up next summer which means Chelsea can’t afford to keep him and lose him for a cut-price deal in the winter or for free next summer.

Navas is 31 already and has a contract until 2020. He has had four really good years since signing after the 2014 World Cup and his performances in the recently concluded World Cup show that he is still at the top of his game.

Daniel Rugani to join Madrid?

This is supposedly a by-product of Real Madrid letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave for Juventus. Because of how well smoothly the transfer went, reports reveal Real Madrid could have the advantage in signing Daniele Rugani from Juventus.

Rugani, of course, has been linked with a move to Chelsea recently as Maurizio Sarri, the new Chelsea boss, wants to stamp his authority on the squad. The Chelsea defence needs bolstering but with Real Madrid eyeing a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos, it looks like the Blues will have to look elsewhere.

Rugani would be a good signing as he has all the ingredients of a ball-playing defender. Sarri had one in Raul Albiol at Napoli, so he was pretty keen on roping in Rugani. Varane and Rugani could potentially form a solid partnership at the back for years.

Player plus cash deal for Eden Hazard?

The Eden Hazard saga continues to roll as Madrid simply haven’t been able to make progress in trying to convince Chelsea to sell their prized asset.

Now, reports from Don Balon indicate that Madrid feel a player plus cash deal of Karim Benzema and €80 million could get the job done.

Chelsea value Hazard over £200 million, so it’s unlikely the Blues are going to settle for the money being offered. Benzema, for all his qualities, had a poor season last time out and is already 30, so unless Madrid break the bank, it looks like Hazard could be staying at Stamford Bridge.