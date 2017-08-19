Real Madrid transfer round-up: £46m De Gea bid made, Asensio rejects PSG and more

All the transfer rumours in and around the Bernabeu.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 19 Aug 2017, 16:05 IST

Will De Gea finally make his move to Spain

Real Madrid make their move for De Gea

Manchester United fans have been left stunned in the last few hours after Real Madrid made a reported £46million bid for the Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea, according to Daily Star.

De Gea has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid in the last 12-18 months, however, United have maintained their stance of not selling De Gea to the reigning Champions League winners.

Real Madrid, however, are ready to test United's resolves with their final bid of the summer but are hopeful of sealing De Gea's move next summer where they would also face the possibility of losing Gareth Bale in the opposing direction.

Mbappe confirms he would reject Barcelona

Mbappe is a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid received a major boost in their pursuit of AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe after the player reportedly reached out to the Madrid giants and assured that he would reject any offer from their rivals Barcelona.

According to reports from Diario Gol, Mbappe is eager to join Real Madrid following the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo and has also allegedly modelled his game according to the former Manchester United superstar.

Madrid are yet to make a marquee signing this summer but the Spanish media are certain of Zinedine Zidane of making one massive signing before the window closes and it could very well be the 19-year-old Mbappe.

Asensio snubs offers from PSG and Arsenal

Asensio sees his future at Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has refused the idea of quitting the club this or any summer after admitting his admiration for the Los Blancos and manager Zinedine Zidane.

Rubbishing the recent transfer talks surrounding himself, Asensio said, "Thanks, but no. I am in the best place, where I want to be. I will always be grateful to Real Madrid for taking a bet on me."

Asensio has been linked with a move to PSG this summer as the Ligue 1 side continue their spending spree to get that elusive Champions League title.

Arsenal were also credited with an interest in the youngster but the 21-year-old wants to stay at Bernabeu and build on the incredible start to his professional career.

Real reject Juve's bid for Kovacic

Juventus will need to bid in excess of €90m for Kovacic

According to reports from AS, Real Madrid have turned down a €75million bid from Juventus for the midfielder Matteo Kovacic.

Juventus are keen to bring one more defensive midfielder who can also be slotted in a three-man defence. Blaise Matuidi joined the Italian Champions from PSG last night, however, Juve are also interested in Kovacic.

Real Madrid, however, see Kovacic as a key squad player and will not sell him unless Juventus offer in excess of €90million.