Real Madrid transfer round-up: Bale's agent rubbishes transfer talks, Barca meet Mbappe's agent and more

All the news and rumours surrounding Real Madrid.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 28 Jul 2017, 23:41 IST

Bale's transfer saga continues

Bale tipped to stay at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale was once again in the headlines this week following reports of a summer switch to Manchester United. However, the player's agent Jonathan Barnett has come out to clarify the claims.

Barnett contacted BBC sport and said: “These rumours are ridiculous and stupid."

Bale's future at the club has come under serious threat following Kylian Mbappe's expected arrival this summer.

Despite the reports, manager Zinedine Zidane wants to keep his BBC combination intact as Real Madrid look to retain the La Liga and Champions League crowns next season.

Barcelona desperately want Mbappe

Mbappe is tipped to replace Neymar at Camp Nou

Barcelona have reportedly already held talks with Kylian Mbappe's agents over a possible summer transfer to Camp Nou, according to Sport.

The Catalan club are shocked by Neymar's decision to join PSG and want to sign a marquee player with the €222 million they receive from Neymar's exit.

Sport claims Barcelona are now the front runners to sign Mbappe following their offer to pay the entire sum upfront.

Mbappe has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid, however, the Los Blancos are yet to make a decision on Gareth Bale's future.

That delay has allowed Barcelona to surge ahead with Manchester City also backing out of the race.

Hazard will not join Real Madrid

Conte vetoes Hazard's exit this summer

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has once again assured the fans that Eden Hazard will not be sold to Real Madrid or Barcelona despite the massive amount offered for the Belgian superstar.

Hazard has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona, who have taken a late interest in the Belgian following Neymar's rumoured move to PSG this summer.

Amidst the rumours, Conte addressed the situation, saying, "I don’t know anything about this situation. In the past, I read a lot of stories about (Hazard going to) Real Madrid and now there is Barcelona."

"This is the transfer market and we must understand this. Will Hazard stay with us? Yes. He is very happy to stay with us and to play for Chelsea."

Hazard is currently recovering from the ankle injury he suffered during International duty but Conte expects him to stay at Stamford Bridge and help Chelsea retain their Premier League title next season.