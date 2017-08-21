Real Madrid transfer round-up: Date set for Navas's exit, Asensio to quit because of Bale and more

All the transfer news and rumours coming out of the Bernabeu.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 21 Aug 2017, 22:43 IST

Navas has no future at Real Madrid as Perez wants De Gea to be the long-term keeper

De Gea to replace Navas next season

Keylor Navas has reportedly been told that he will be sold next summer to make way for Manchester United's goalkeeper David De Gea, according to Diario Gol.

Club President Florentino Perez is desperate to sign De Gea to get one over United after being famously left waiting on the deadline day of 2015 summer's transfer window.

Despite winning over the fans, his teammates, and manager Zinedine Zidane, Navas has no future at Real Madrid next season as Perez wants De Gea to be the long-term keeper at Bernabeu.

Asensio wants to start ahead of Bale

Asensio wants a place in the starting XI

Marco Asensio has been negotiating a new contract with Real Madrid this summer but according to Don Balon, the Spanish winger first wants assurance over his place in the starting XI before committing his future to the club.

According to reports, Real Madrid want to insert a €500million release clause to Asensio's contract to fend off any interest from Arsenal and PSG. However, Asensio is seeking a place in Zidane's side ahead of Gareth Bale.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are certain to start in the front three for Real Madrid with Asensio and Bale fighting for the final spot.

According to Don Balon, Zidane wants Bale to stay at the club this summer to groom Asensio while the former Tottenham man will be allowed to quit the club next summer in exchange for Man United's David De Gea.

Benzema on the verge of new contract

Benzema has scored 181 goals in 369 matches for Real Madrid

French striker Karim Benzema is nearing a new 3-year contract extension with Real Madrid which will keep him at the club until 2021, reports Le Journal du Dimanche.

According to reports, Benzema was offered a huge contract by the Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjin in January, but the striker rejected the move and wants to continue his legacy at Santiago Bernabeu.

Having arrived in 2009, Benzema has scored 181 goals in 369 matches for Los Blancos and has helped them to three Champions League titles.

Benzema was tipped to exit the club this summer with Arsenal and Manchester United interested in his signature, however, Zinedine Zidane wants to keep hold of Benzema until his tenure with Real Madrid.

Chelsea interested in Marcos Llorente

Chelsea have joined the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham in the race to sign Real Madrid's highly rated defensive midfielder Marcos Llorente.

According to AS, Llorente is not happy with the lack of game time under Zinedine Zidane this season and wants to force a move before the end of summer transfer window.

Llorente spent last season on loan at Alaves and was one of the finds of 2016/17 season.

At Real Madrid, however, he is behind the likes of Casemiro and Toni Kroos in that position and Chelsea are keen to use it to their advantage and table an initial £20million bid for the youngster.