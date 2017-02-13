Real Madrid transfer round-up: Dybala blow for Zidane, Barcelona worried by Madrid's move for Cancelo

All the transfer rumours in and around the Santiago Bernabeu.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 13 Feb 2017, 16:54 IST

Dybala is fast-becoming one of the best strikers in the world

Manchester City overtake Real Madrid in Dybala chase

Manchester City have overtaken Real Madrid in the race to sign Juventus striker, Paulo Dybala. The Argentine was tipped to join Los Blancos next season due to the uncertainty surrounding Karim Benzema’s future at the club.

Dybala has scored eight league goals this season and is wanted by several top European clubs. However, the Mirror claims that Pep Guardiola has made Dybala his number one summer target and is willing to offer as much as €25million to land the dynamic striker. City are even willing to offer a player in exchange to sweeten the deal.

Cancelo emerges as replacement for Danilo

Real Madrid are set to go head to head with Barcelona for the signing of Valencia’s impressive right back Joao Cancelo, according to Sportskeeda’s exclusive sources. Zinedine Zidane is keen to bring a replacement in for Danilo, who has suffered several injury setbacks in recent months.

Cancelo has impressed one and all with stellar performances ever since his loan move from Benfica, and has been linked with a move to Barcelona as well. However, Luis Enrique’s hesitation in approaching the player has given Real Madrid a chance to hijack the deal and get one over their arch rivals.

Faouzi Ghoulam a summer target for Real Madrid

According to fichajes.com, Real Madrid have become the latest club to be linked with a summer move for Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam. However, the 26-year-old Algerian international has also been linked with a summer move to both Chelsea and Bayern Munich at the end of the current campaign.

Antonio Conte has followed Ghoulam’s development in the last 12-18 months and reportedly even tried to sign him during his Juventus days. Conte sees Ghoulam as the long-term replacement for Victor Moses, however, Real Madrid are prepared to double the 26-year-old’s salary in order to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Andre Silva another summer target?

Andre Silva is one for the future

Real Madrid’s hunt for a new striker continued as Zinedine Zidane’s side were linked with a move for FC Porto’s in-form striker Andre Silva. The 21-year-old forward has netted 15 league goals this season and has been linked with a move to Arsenal as well.

With Karim Benzema expected to quit Real Madrid at the end of the current season, Los Blancos are tipped to sign either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Paulo Dybala or Andre Silva to bolster their forward line. Silva is valued in the region of €60million, which could give Real Madrid an edge over Arsenal in the pursuit of the striker.