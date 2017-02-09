Real Madrid transfer round-up: Dzeko and Lacazette targeted as new goalkeeping target emerges

Edin Dzeko and Alexandre Lacazette eyed as Benzema's replacement

With rumours of Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata leaving Real Madrid next season getting stronger by the day, Los Blancos are eying a move for AS Roma’s Edin Dzeko and Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette as ideal signings next summer.

Calciomercato claim that Real Madrid have already scouted both strikers this season and will submit official bids at the end of current season. Benzema and Morata are being targetted by both Chelsea and Arsenal and are expected to quit Santiago Bernabeu before the start of next season.

Hugo Lloris to Real Madrid gathering pace

According to Sportskeeda’s exclusive sources, Real Madrid have made Hugo Lloris their number one goalkeeper target next season. The Blancos wanted David De Gea as their priority signing next season but have been put off by the player’s £60million release clause.

Real Madrid are not willing to spend that much on a goalkeeper and are being forced to look elsewhere. Earlier this week, ESPN ran a story claiming Lloris’ pedigree of being one of Premier League’s top three goalkeepers and how he would fit into any team, including the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Hugo Lloris earns in the region of £100,000 a week at Tottenham and Madrid will not have any difficulties in doubling the money if they are pursuing him next season. Unfortunately for Tottenham, they will be able to do very little if Real Madrid come calling with an official offer.

Madrid ready to sell star player to Chelsea

Real Madrid and Chelsea are expected to enter heated negotiations next season with futures of James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois up for grabs. The Blues are not ready to discuss any potential transfer with Real Madrid until they cool off their interest in Eden Hazard.

However, according to Spanish journal Diario Gol, Madrid are ready to sell James Rodriguez to Chelsea if the Blues allow them to sign Hazard or Courtois in return. Blues have taken Hazard off the table and could negotiate a deal for Courtois moving in the opposite direction.

This move would benefit Chelsea greatly as Courtois has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid and the Blues would get a genuine playmaker in James Rodriguez to add depth to their attack next season.

Bayern reject Barcelona’s bid for Timothy Tillman

Barcelona recently had a bid for youngster Timothy Tillman rejected by Bayern Munich, who is also a high-value target for Real Madrid. Los Blancos have scouted the player for several months now and are expected to make an official bid next season.

Tillman’s agent, Christian Robner recently spoke with Sportsbild and confirmed Barcelona’s interest in the 18-year-old. Robner said, “There was the concrete offer of the FC Barcelona to Timothy, they have watched it for months and would like to have brought it to the new season.