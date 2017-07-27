Real Madrid transfer round-up: Hazard still a possible target, Bale turns down Arsenal and more

All the news and rumours surrounding Real Madrid.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 27 Jul 2017, 17:11 IST

Hazard is closing in on a move to Madrid

Zidane still favours Hazard over Mbappe

Real Madrid are refusing to rule out a move for Chelsea's Eden Hazard this summer despite the player's broken ankle, according to reports from OkDiario.

Reports claim that manager Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of Hazard and favours him over Kylian Mbappe who has only made his mark in the last 18 months.

Hazard was a big factor in Chelsea's two title wins in the last three seasons and Zidane wants the Belgian to be a long-term replacement for the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo.

OkDiario claims that Real could offer a sum of beyond £100 million to sign Hazard and the transfer has already been approved by the club chairman Florentino Perez.

Bale rejects Arsenal due to lack of Champions League football

Bale is heavily linked with a move to Man United

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale who was seen as an ideal replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

According to Don Balon, Bale refused to sign for Arsenal as he wants to play in the Champions League. He is still keen on a move to Manchester United after Jose Mourinho expressed his interest in signing the Welshman.

Benzema to sign new 5-year contract

Benzema has been crucial to Real Madrid's recent success

Karim Benzema is expected to sign a new 5-year contract with Real Madrid soon after returning from the club's pre-season tour, reports Daily Mail.

The news has also been confirmed by Spanish publication Sport who believes that Benzema has an "untouchable" status at the club. The Frenchman's position will not be in danger despite the rumoured arrival of AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid are expected to sign Mbappe in a world record £161 million deal which could then force Gareth Bale out of the club, instead of Benzema, who is a potent striker.

Sevilla beat Real Madrid to Barca defender

Konyk could not extend his contract at Barcelona

La Liga side Sevilla have signed Barcelona wonder kid Mariano Konyk, according to reports from AS.

Konyk, 19, could not sign a contract extension with Barcelona due to his non-EU status and was offered to several clubs in Spain.

Real Madrid were in talks with the player but Sevilla were ready to offer the 19-year-old defender immediate game time with their B team. Konyk will spend the upcoming season with Atletico Sevilla and will hope to break into the first team before the start of the 2018/19 season.