Real Madrid transfer round-up: Mbappe and Bernardo Silva linked, Latest on Varane-De Gea swap deal

All the hot transfer news and rumours in and around the Bernabeu.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 24 Feb 2017, 20:56 IST

Kylian Mbappe has caught everyone’s imagination after his performance in the Champions League

Real Madrid facing competition for Mbappe

Real Madrid have started to track AS Monaco’s young sensation Kylian Mbappe for a transfer next season, but they face stiff competition from Arsenal. According to reports from Independent, the two clubs will battle it out to sign Mbappe next summer, who is valued at a staggering £75million.

The 18-year-old has broken on to the scene this season and has put all the major European teams on alert with his performances. Arsene Wenger made a surprising claim of trying to sign Mbappe last summer. Wenger even compared the youngster to Thierry Henry and is believed to be genuinely interested in signing the teenager.

Mbappe was in superb form against Manchester City in the round of 16 first leg tie of the Champions League and according to reports some of the Gunners scouts were present inside The Etihad to keep a close eye on the Monaco star.

De Gea could yet join Real Madrid next season

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a swap deal with Manchester United involving Raphael Varane and David De Gea. According to reports from Marca, Los Blancos are ready to make one final push to sign their long-term target.

Although manager Zinedine Zidane is not in favour of selling Varane, Florentino Perez is expected to take the final decision and it will more likely be to let Varane join United and get De Gea in return. There are no reports from Manchester United camp as of now, who are still looking to sign a reliable central defender after failing to sign Benfica’s Victor Lindelof in January.

Zidane wants Bernardo Silva ahead of Manchester United

Bernardo Silva: Hot property

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign As Monaco star Bernardo Silva, according to reports from Daily Star. It is claimed Real were interested in Silva last season and they could now bid to bring him to the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are after some wide players who can give enough competition to the likes of Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo or let the Frenchman use the talismans in more central areas. Zidane believes he can still work on developing the squad strength and believes Silva is the right kind of a player.

Manchester United have been linked with a €80million move for Silva and according to Daily Star, Jose Mourinho’s men have secured the first-to-buy option on the Portuguese player, which will take an insane offer from Real Madrid to sign their reported summer transfer target.

James happy to stay at the Bernabeu

James Rodriguez is keen to stay at Real Madrid, according to his Colombian international team-mate Rafael Santos Borre. The Colombian international went public last year with his wish to leave the club after a rather withdrawn role in the starting XI.

However, Borre, who is on loan at Villarreal from Atletico Madrid believes that James is happy to play under Zinedine Zidane and will fight for his place in the team next season.

In an interview with Marca, Borre said: “I always talk to James when I have the chance to meet him and like to know how he is doing. I have talked to him recently.

“He told me that he was struggling with an injury when I called him but he said that he is doing very well now. 'James said that he is playing with more continuity now and it makes him happy that he is able to prove what he can do on the field.”