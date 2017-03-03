Real Madrid transfer round-up: Navas' warning to De Gea and Courtois, Dybala's contract situation and more

All the transfer rumours and news from in and around the Bernabeu.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 03 Mar 2017, 22:31 IST

Navas is ready to fight for his place at Real Madrid

Keylor Navas has sent a stern warning to his critics claiming he will defend his Real Madrid number one role to the death. The Costa Rica international was booed by a section of the fans following Madrid’s 3-3 draw vs Las Palmas.

Navas’ future at the club has been put under severe doubt after Real Madrid’s latest link-ups with David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois. However, in an interview with Espana Radio, Navas claimed that he will keep working to improve his game and will not quit the club. "I do not think that the fans make the decisions of who stays and who doesn't. I know I have to work to improve,” he said.

“The one who is here now is me and I am going to defend my position to the death. There are a lot of games remaining. Sometimes things do not work out as well as we like but I still have the faith that we are going to win titles this season," he added.

Dybala gives update on his Juventus contract

Paulo Dybala has put an end to the constant rumours surrounding his future at the club and expects to sign a new Juventus contract before the start of next season. Dybala scored in Juve’s 3-1 Coppa Italia win over Napoli and later claimed that he is focused on staying with Juventus for many seasons to come.

Football Italia caught up with the Argentine international after the Napoli win where he said, “My agent has had to return to Argentina for the birth of his son. That means we will have to wait for a bit longer, but I remain optimistic, the renewal will come. It does not just depend on what I want, but we also have to listen to Juventus.”

Barcelona and Manchester City are also interested in signing the 23-year-old star, who is tipped by many to be the next player to join the €100 million transfer club.

Chelsea to make €34m bid for Morata

Chelsea have not given up on signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and will make a €34m bid for the Spaniard in the summer, according to reports from Talksport (via Don Balon).

The report claims that Morata is being eyed as a potential replacement for Diego Costa, who could yet move to the Chinese Super League at the end of the current season. Meanwhile, Morata is also struggling for game time under Zinedine Zidane and will welcome a chance to work with his former mentor, Antonio Conte.

Zidane’s £51m priority transfer target

Bonucci could be on his way out of Juventus in the summer

Real Madrid are planning a huge £51m bid for Juventus’ central defender Leonardo Bonucci, once their transfer ban ends later this summer. Bonucci’s future at Turin has come under serious doubt after an on-pitch tussle with his manager, Massimiliano Allegri.

Reportedly, the player has been a long-term target of Chelsea and Arsenal but Real are expected to edge past them if they decide to get the player. Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is planning to bring a world class central defender amidst Pepe’s rumoured exit from the club.

The Real Madrid hierarchy have approved of the transfer and want Bonucci to partner Sergio Ramos at the heart of the defence next season. However, they also face competition from the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United, who are tracking the Italian international as well.