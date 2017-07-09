Real Madrid transfer round-up: Florentino Perez beats Barca to signature of Spanish star, James to quit in 48 hours and more

The latest news and rumours related to Real Madrid.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 09 Jul 2017, 15:34 IST

Ceballos is closing in on a move to Madrid

Real Madrid set to sign Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid have beaten their arch rivals Barcelona to the signature of the highly-rated Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to Marca. Reports claim that Real Madrid have agreed to pay €18 million for the 20-year-old, who starred at the recently concluded Under-21 Championships.

Marca claims Ceballos had to pick between Real and Barca and the player has chosen Zinedine Zidane’s side following their Champions League and La Liga triumph last season. Ceballos did not enjoy a great 2016/17 season though, scoring only two goals from 30 league appearances.

Despite the poor stats, Real Madrid have recognized Ceballos' potential and he will become the third young summer signing for the Los Blancos following the arrivals of Theo Hernandez and Jesus Vallejo.

James wants a move within 48 hours

James wants out immediately

James Rodriguez has given Real Madrid a 48-hour ultimatum to accept a bid and allow him to exit the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to reports from Daily Mirror.

According to Marca, James has his heart set on a move to Manchester United, however, Jose Mourinho does not want to sign the Colombian and is focusing on other targets. Chelsea are said to be making a late attempt to bring the Colombian to the Premier League and are prepared to pay over €60 million for him.

PSG are also in the race to sign James and according to the Mirror, have already agreed personal terms with the player.

No Mbappe bid from Real Madrid

Are Monaco inviting a bid from Real Madrid?

Monaco sporting director Antonio Cordon has crushed Real Madrid’s hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe this summer after he revealed that the Frenchman wants to stay at Monaco. The club are yet to receive a formal offer from the reigning Champions League winners.

Speaking to a Madrid-based radio station, Cordon said: "I heard he wants to stay in Monaco. I am not aware of any offer from Real Madrid for Mbappé. You reporters have a lot of information. I cannot say what is his priority today.

“There are many possibilities. Everyone must make his decisions and find his way, these are personal decisions that must be taken with great tranquility. He has a lot of opportunities because he's a great player. We will know the outcome soon.”

Chelsea set to beat Real Madrid to signature of star striker

Chelsea join AC Milan and Real Madrid in the race to sign Aubameyang

Chelsea have launched an €80 million bid for the in-demand Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports from Sky Sports. Aubameyang has been eying a move away from the Bundesliga with AC Milan and Real Madrid being the potential suitors.

Chelsea are still smarting from the fact that they failed to sign Romelu Lukaku with the Belgian deciding to join Manchester United for a controversial £75 million. It has left Antonio Conte’s side with very few options and Sky Sports believes that they will battle it out with Real Madrid for Aubameyang until the end of the summer transfer window.