Real Madrid transfer round-up: Zidane loses Hazard battle vs Barca, Asensio pushing for Arsenal switch and more

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 15 Aug 2017, 09:49 IST

FC Barcelona are keen on the Chelsea left winger who is currently sidelined with injury

Barcelona prioritise Hazard signing

Barcelona are ready to beat Real Madrid and push forward with the signings of Chelsea's Eden Hazard in a £110million deal, reports Don Balon.

Hazard is currently sidelined with a foot injury but Barcelona are willing to complete his transfer and bring him to the Camp Nou as Neymar's replacement.

Earlier in the week, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admitted that he is powerless in stopping Hazard from leaving Stamford Bridge if Barcelona come calling.

Barca are also in talks to sign Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele as the new manager Ernesto Valverde looks to strengthen his squad before the start of 2017/18 season.

Asensio demands emergency contract talks

Asensio's release clause could jump to £136million

According to the reports from The Sun, Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has asked for an emergency meeting with the club amid reports of Arsenal's interest in the player.

Despite establishing himself as a key member of Zinedine Zidane's Champions League winning side last season, Asensio is not guaranteed a place in the starting XI and with a reported release clause of £72million, the Gunners are ready to make their move.

The Sun claim Asensio is yet to receive a formal contract offer from Los Blancos which could see his release clause jump to £136million. The 21-year-old expects the matter to be settled down quickly as he has no interest in quitting Real Madrid.

De Gea chase abandoned ... for now

De Gea looks certain to stay at United this season

Real Madrid have called off their annual interest in Manchester United's goalkeeper David De Gea according to reports from Express, however, there is still a twist to this tale.

According to The Express, Real Madrid are aware of Man United's interest in Gareth Bale with The Red Devils sure of signing the Welshman next summer.

Club President Florentino Perez is ready to play the waiting game and ask for a direct swap between Bale and De Gea next summer. Expect this story to dominate the headlines next summer.

Chelsea and Real Madrid want Ajax defender

Davinson Sanchez can be signed for a fee of £36m

According to Telegraaf, Tottenham are set to face stern competition for Ajax's highly rated defender Davinson Sanchez, who has not attracted interest from either Chelsea or Real Madrid.

Sanchez, 21 wants out of Ajax just one year after joining the club last summer. Telegraaf claims that the full-back rejected Barcelona to sign for Ajax but is not happy with his development at the club.

Chelsea are yet to find an alternative to Alex Sandro after Juventus are reluctant on selling the full-back while Real Madrid want Sanchez as Danilo's replacement who recently signed for Manchester City.