Real Madrid v AS Roma: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | Champions League 2018-19

The defending champions

Real Madrid begin their Champions League defence against AS Roma at the Santiago Bernabéu in what would be the pick of the first round of group matches. The 13-time UCL winners have started life under their new manager, Julen Lopetegui, with three wins in four league games.

Pitted in Group G, both these sides are favourites to go through to the knockout stages. However, this fixture will provide further insight on how these two giants have prepared for the European season. Giallorossi, who raised many eyebrows by making it to the semi-finals, will be happy to take a point from Madrid's fortress - as the defending champions haven't lost a home group game since October 2009.

Real Madrid v AS Roma: Kickoff information

Date: 19 September

Kickoff: 21:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid v AS Roma: Team news

Real Madrid: Los Blancos have no fresh injury concerns. Casemiro and Isco, who started on the bench in the previous outing, are expected to man the midfield for Lopetegui from the first whistle.

AS Roma: Eusebio di Francesco will be without the services of Javier Pastore for this game, as he is struggling with a muscle strain. Ante Coric misses out as well. Otherwise, the gaffer has a full squad available.

Real Madrid v AS Roma: Probable line-ups

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Marcelo, Ramos, Varane, Carvajal; Casemiro; Modric, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Bale

Isco and Casemiro are expected to start

AS Roma (4-3-3): Olsen; Florenzi, Manolas, Jesus, Kolarov; Pellegrini, N'Zonzi, Cristante; Under, Dzeko, El Shaarawy

Real Madrid v AS Roma: Form guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Real Madrid: D-W-W-W-L

AS Roma: D-L-L-D-W

Real Madrid v AS Roma: Head-to-head

Real Madrid wins: 6

AS Roma wins: 3

Draws: 1

Real Madrid v AS Roma: Key players

Real Madrid:

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Karim Benzema is a sure starter for this match. The Frenchman has already slotted five goals in five games this season, and looks well on course to beating his 12-goal 2017/18 campaign. A potent finisher in the box, Benzema is sharp, lively and sturdy. More importantly, he looks quicker and livelier than ever this season.

AS Roma:

AS Roma v Chievo Verona - Serie A

Seems to be a tale of two strikers. With a passing accuracy of 80%, two assists and a goal in four Serie A games, Edin Dzeko looks set to upset the Galacticos' defence. He has been one of Europe's deadliest strikers in the last couple of years. A fox in the box, Dzeko is good with his hold-up play, passing and of course, taking his chances in front of goal.

Real Madrid v AS Roma: Prediction

There's absolutely no doubt about Real Madrid's goal scoring touch. Roma have been exposed defensively in recent days, a glimpse of which was shown in their last encounter where they let a two-goal lead slip. However, the Italian giants are expected to score. This will be a pacy, high-intensity clash between two fine attacking outfits.

Predicted score: Real Madrid 3-1 AS Roma