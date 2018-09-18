Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Madrid v AS Roma: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | Champions League 2018-19

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Preview
454   //    18 Sep 2018, 23:52 IST

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
The defending champions

Real Madrid begin their Champions League defence against AS Roma at the Santiago Bernabéu in what would be the pick of the first round of group matches. The 13-time UCL winners have started life under their new manager, Julen Lopetegui, with three wins in four league games.

Pitted in Group G, both these sides are favourites to go through to the knockout stages. However, this fixture will provide further insight on how these two giants have prepared for the European season. Giallorossi, who raised many eyebrows by making it to the semi-finals, will be happy to take a point from Madrid's fortress - as the defending champions haven't lost a home group game since October 2009.


Real Madrid v AS Roma: Kickoff information

Date: 19 September

Kickoff: 21:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu


Real Madrid v AS Roma: Team news

Real Madrid: Los Blancos have no fresh injury concerns. Casemiro and Isco, who started on the bench in the previous outing, are expected to man the midfield for Lopetegui from the first whistle.

AS Roma: Eusebio di Francesco will be without the services of Javier Pastore for this game, as he is struggling with a muscle strain. Ante Coric misses out as well. Otherwise, the gaffer has a full squad available.


Real Madrid v AS Roma: Probable line-ups

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Marcelo, Ramos, Varane, Carvajal; Casemiro; Modric, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Bale

Malaga v Real Madrid - La Liga
Isco and Casemiro are expected to start

AS Roma (4-3-3): Olsen; Florenzi, Manolas, Jesus, Kolarov; Pellegrini, N'Zonzi, Cristante; Under, Dzeko, El Shaarawy


Real Madrid v AS Roma: Form guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Real Madrid: D-W-W-W-L

AS Roma: D-L-L-D-W


Real Madrid v AS Roma: Head-to-head

Real Madrid wins: 6

AS Roma wins: 3

Draws: 1


Real Madrid v AS Roma: Key players

Real Madrid:

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Karim Benzema is a sure starter for this match. The Frenchman has already slotted five goals in five games this season, and looks well on course to beating his 12-goal 2017/18 campaign. A potent finisher in the box, Benzema is sharp, lively and sturdy. More importantly, he looks quicker and livelier than ever this season.

AS Roma:

AS Roma v Chievo Verona - Serie A
AS Roma v Chievo Verona - Serie A

Seems to be a tale of two strikers. With a passing accuracy of 80%, two assists and a goal in four Serie A games, Edin Dzeko looks set to upset the Galacticos' defence. He has been one of Europe's deadliest strikers in the last couple of years. A fox in the box, Dzeko is good with his hold-up play, passing and of course, taking his chances in front of goal.


Real Madrid v AS Roma: Prediction

There's absolutely no doubt about Real Madrid's goal scoring touch. Roma have been exposed defensively in recent days, a glimpse of which was shown in their last encounter where they let a two-goal lead slip. However, the Italian giants are expected to score. This will be a pacy, high-intensity clash between two fine attacking outfits.

Predicted score: Real Madrid 3-1 AS Roma

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football AS Roma Football Isco Karim Benzema Julen Lopetegui
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
UEFA Champions League Preview: Real Madrid vs AS Roma
RELATED STORY
Here's what happened when AS Roma simulated the Champions...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs AS Roma: Match Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
10 players who never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
International Champions Cup 2018: Real Madrid's predicted...
RELATED STORY
Champions League Fantasy: Top 5 budget defenders 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 2-1 Roma: 3 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
5 Champions League comebacks similar to AS Roma's miracle...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona v PSV: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest Champions League Round of 16 upsets
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT BAR PSV
4 - 0
 Barcelona vs PSV
FT INT TOT
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Tottenham
FT CLU BOR
0 - 1
 Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
FT MON ATL
1 - 2
 Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
FT LIV PSG
3 - 2
 Liverpool vs PSG
FT CRV NAP
0 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
FT GAL LOK
3 - 0
 Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
FT SCH POR
1 - 1
 Schalke 04 vs Porto
Today SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
Today AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
Tomorrow MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
Tomorrow VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
Tomorrow YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
Tomorrow VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
Tomorrow BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us