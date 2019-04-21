Real Madrid vs Athletico Bilbao Predicted Lineups - La Liga League 2018/19, predicted lineup Real Madrid and Athletico Bilbao injury news, suspensions list and more

Real Madrid has the chance to reduce the gap between themselves and second-placed Atletico Madrid

With the league title aspirations long gone, Real Madrid will host Athletico Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu looking to close the gap to the second place. A win today could see the Los Blancos closing the seven points gap between themselves and city rivals Atletico Madrid, who currently occupies the second place.

Athletico Bilbao, on the other hand, is much in need of victory than their opponents as they look to go level on points with Valencia and hope to get back into Europa League contention spot.

Real Madrid

The German midfielder will be missing from action for Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has a big decision to make following the team's big pile of injuries and uncertainties.

Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Junior are back in training after not featuring for the side since the arrival of the legendary French icon, but are unlikely to be back in the starting XI.

Club captain Sergio Ramis, midfield metronome Toni Kroos and striker Mariano are all expected to be out of reckoning for the match against Bilbao due to injury.

Suspended: none

Injuries: Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Junior, Sergio Ramos, Tonight Kroos, Mariano

Athletico Bilbao

The Spanish veteran midfielder is out of action for Athletic Club in their trip to Bernabeu

Gaizka Garitano has his own set of injuries to worry about with midfielder Mikel Rico, winger Ibai Gomez and versatile Ander Capa all ruled out for the match at the Spanish capital.

Suspended: none

Injuries: Mikel Rico, Ibai Gomez, Ander Capa

Predicted Lineup

Real Madrid (4-3-3) : Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Ceballos, Modric, Casemiro; Isco, Benzema, Asensio

Athletico Bilbao (4-2-3-1) : Herrerin; de Marcos, Martinez, Alvarez, Yuri; D. Garcia, San Jose; Susaeta, Muniain, R. Garcia; Williams.