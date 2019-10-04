Real Madrid v Granada: Match Preview, Team news, Predicted XI and more | La Liga 2019/20

Real Madrid host Granada at the weekend

Match Preview

Real Madrid play host to Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in a top of the table encounter, with both teams separated by a solitary point.

The Los Blancos would be aiming to resume normal service after having limped to a couple of successive draws, but in Granada, they have a formidable opposition, who are currently playing good, positive football with a well-drilled approach.

Madrid though, possess a stellar record against the visitors, having only suffered one defeat in their last 23 home league games against them. In their last eight league games against the same opposition, Real Madrid have netted a stunning 28 goals.

However, past records seldom matter in the La Liga, especially when form is not in your favour. Zinedine Zidane would know that quite well and on that note, let's take a look at the team news and probable line-ups ahead of the much-awaited clash.

Team News

Real Madrid

Real Madrid met with a fresh injury blow, as Nacho is set to be out for the remainder of the year after sustaining a Medial Collateral Ligament injury against Club Brugge. Ferland Mendy remains sidelined with a groin issue while Marco Asensio is another long-term casualty.

The club rubbished reports regarding goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' anxiety, claiming that he only suffered from gastroenteritis and dehydration. This implies the Belgian could ply his trade between the sticks again.

Their official statement read:

"In response to certain reports regarding our player Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid wishes to express the following:

1. At no stage has our player been diagnosed with an alleged anxiety attack and these reports are therefore completely false.

2. Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed and treated for an acute case of gastroenteritis with dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, which meant that he was unable to complete Tuesday night's game against Brugge.

3. The player is currently responding well to treatment."

Granada

Full backs, Quini and Vico are both unavailable while Alex Martinez, Yan Brice and Neyder Lozano remain unlikely options. More notably, we could expect Diego Martinez to stick to more or less the same playing XI that pipped Leganes last weekend.

Predicted Line-ups

Gareth Bale could be recalled to the starting XI against Granada

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale

Granada (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Victor (Miguel) Diaz, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Neva Tey; Yangel Herrera, Montoro Sanchez; Ramon Azeez, Antonio Puertas, Darwin Machis; Roberto Soldado