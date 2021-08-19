Real Madrid view Premier League star as Kylian Mbappe alternative - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as a potential alternative to PSG star Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos have had a long-standing interest in the Frenchman, but could end their pursuit of Mbappe this summer and switch their focus to Harry Kane.

According to Fichajes, Kylian Mbappe's decision to stay at PSG this season despite having just one year remaining on his contract with the club has led to Real Madrid cooling their interest in the 22-year-old.

Real Madrid will reportedly wait until next summer to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner on a free transfer but are currently in desperate need of a top-quality striker to partner Karim Benzema.

Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane has made no secret of his desire to leave White Hart Lane this summer. The England captain is eager to join a club that will give him the opportunity to win trophies in the near future.

Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in recent months after the departure of Sergio Aguero from the Etihad Stadium at the end of last season.

Manchester City are, however, unwilling to match Tottenham's €150 million asking price for Harry Kane. The club have already spent £100 million to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer.

Manchester City will need to offload stars such as Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte to raise the funds required to sign Harry Kane.

Real Madrid have refrained from making any big-money signings during the last three transfer windows, and have instead focused on offloading fringe players and some of the club's highest earners.

The departures of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and the potential sale of Martin Odegaard is likely to help Real Madrid raise the funds they require to sign Harry Kane this summer.

Another session in the bank 💪🏻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/X0UYWqE6k8 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 18, 2021

Real Madrid could beat Manchester City in the race to sign Harry Kane

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

Tottenham's reluctance to sell Harry Kane to a direct Premier League rival could provide Real Madrid the boost they require to sign the England striker this summer.

Man City are running out of time to sign Harry Kane



Is it too late? 🤑



— Goal News (@GoalNews) August 19, 2021

Tottenham are reportedly lining up Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a potential replacement for Harry Kane. Real Madrid could offer Isco plus cash to Tottenham Hotspur in exchange for Harry Kane. The north London club have expressed an interest in the Spanish midfielder in the past.

