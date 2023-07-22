Real Madrid vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July 2023

Real Madrid play out a fixture against another European giant this weekend as they lock horns with AC Milan in a friendly encounter on their pre-season tour at the Rose Bowl in California on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan finished in fourth place in the Serie A standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The Rossoneri eased past Lumezzane by a comfortable 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in La Liga last season and have flattered to deceive in recent months. The Spanish outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao last month and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid and AC Milan are on an even footing as far as the official European head-to-head record is concerned and have won six matches apiece out of the 15 matches played between the two teams.

Real Madrid scored an impressive 75 goals in their 38 matches in La Liga this season - the highest such tally in the competition in the 2022-23 edition.

In addition to his nine assists, Vinicius Junior scored 10 goals for Real Madrid last season - only Karim Benzema was more prolific for Los Blancos over the course of the season.

Real Madrid ended their La Liga season on a strong note this year and were unbeaten in their last three league games of the season, winning two of these matches.

AC Milan also ended their season on a positive note and won their last three matches, scoring nine goals during this period.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Prediction

Real Madrid have a brilliant young squad at their disposal and will look to bring their team together on their pre-season tour. With Karim Benzema's departure this summer, the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes will need to step up and shoulder their side's goalscoring burden.

AC Milan are an impressive side on paper but have been inconsistent this year. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 AC Milan

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes