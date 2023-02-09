Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2023

Real Madrid will aim to secure a record-extending fifth FIFA Club World Cup trophy on Saturday when they play Al Hilal in the finals at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco.

Los Blancos made light work of Al Ahly on Thursday, clinically beating them 4-1 in the semifinals.

Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde put the European champions 2-0 up by the 46th minute before Ali Maaloul pulled a goal back for the Egyptian outfit after the hour mark from the penalty spot.

Carlo Ancelotti's side kept probing for more goals and struck twice in extra time through Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas to send Al Ahly packing.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, beat Flamengo 3-2 in the other semi-final, with Saudi Arabian forward Salem Al-Dawsari netting two penalties coupled with a goal from Luciano Vietto.

Their Brazilian rivals also played the entire second half with a numerical disadvantage as Gerson was sent off in the added minutes of the opening stanza.

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between Real Madrid and Al Hilal.

While this is Real Madrid's fifth Club World Cup final, Al Hilal are playing in their first.

Al Hilal are the first Arabian club to reach the competition's finals since Al Ain in 2018. Back then, Real Madrid beat Al Ain 4-1 to lift their fourth Club World Cup title.

Real Madrid have never lost in the Club World Cup finals.

Real Madrid have lost just one of their last seven games in all competitions - a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mallorca in La Liga.

Al Hilal have won just one of their last three games in all competitions.

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Prediction

With the wounds of the Spanish Supercup final loss still fresh, Real Madrid will be looking to make up for that with a win here and lift their first title of the 2023 calendar year.

Having won the Club World Cup a record four times, the Spanish giants have immense experience in the competition and somehow always manage to find their way forward.

Al Hilal could be playing more defensively here to frustrate their mighty opponents, but Real Madrid's attacking quality is still expected to shine through.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Al Hilal

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

