Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th June 2025

Real Madrid will kickstart the Xabi Alonso era on Wednesday when they take on Al-Hilal in Wednesday's FIFA Club World Cup clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Los Blancos' opponents will do likewise with Simone Inzaghi, who was appointed head coach of Al-Hilal upon his departure from Inter Milan.

Carlo Ancelotti decided to part ways with Real Madrid a year prior to the expiration of his contract and head to Brazil where he will take the reins of the national team.

Ancelotti enjoyed a great second stint in the Spanish capital although it lost a bit of sheen in his final campaign which was frugal on the rewards front.

Real Madrid lost the title race to their bitter rivals Barcelona in addition to losing the Copa del Rey final and the Spanish Super Cup final to the Catalans last season. Following Ancelotti's departure, Real Madrid were quick to fill the void left by the Italian by replacing him with Alonso.

The legendary Spanish midfielder spent three glorious years at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2014 as a player, winning the La Liga and the Champions League titles.

Alonso had a great stint at Bayer Leverkusen and ended Bayern Munich's dominance in the Bundesliga in the 2023-24 season, pipping them to the title.

In the opposite dugout, Inzaghi would be well aware of the challenge he is posed with. The Italian coach led European giants Inter Milan in the summer following their 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Champions League.

Al-Hilal will be hoping that Inzaghi can take them to the summit of the Saudi Pro League and pulling an upset against Real Madrid would be the perfect way to kick things off.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid and Al-Hilal have faced off once in the past. It was in the 2022 Club World Cup final in Morocco. Real Madrid won the game 5-3.

Both Real Madrid and Al-Hilal have won four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Al-Hilal scored 95 goals in 34 matches and finished the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign as its highest scorers.

Al-Hilal's new coach, Simone Inzaghi, won one Serie A title, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups during his four-year stint in charge of the Italian giants.

Real Madrid have won five Club World Cups so far (in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022).

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Both sides need time to acclimatize under new managerial regimes. Alonso's men are the favourites by quite some distance here and they should be able to outclass Al-Hilal and kick off their Club World Cup campaign with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Al-Hilal

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

