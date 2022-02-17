Real Madrid vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th February 2022

Real Madrid host Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday, looking to recover from their European defeat.

Los Blancos were beaten 1-0 at the death by PSG in the Champions League, leaving them with a deficit ahead of the return leg at home next month.

Kylian Mbappe struck in the 94th-minute to sink Carlo Ancelotti's side, who've now won just once in their last five games in all competitions and failed to score in back-to-back games.

After a strong run, they've hit a rough patch and will be desperate to return to winning ways again.

On the league front, the Whites hold a four-point lead at the top of the La Liga table ahead of Sevilla and will be wary of seeing the gap reduced further.

Alaves haven't covered themselves in glory either. In fact, their situation is much worse, as the side is battling relegation in 18th place.

In 24 games, the Babazorros have accumulated only 20 points.

However, they ended their 11-game winless run in the top-flight with a 2-1 defeat of Valencia in their last outing and will be hoping to build on the same.

Real Madrid vs Alaves Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Los Blancos have won 17 of their last 21 clashes with Alaves, losing only thrice

Each of their last two encounters have ended in a 4-1 win for the Whites, though both were away from home

El Glorioso caused a stunning upset on their last visit to the Spanish capital, winning 2-1 in November 2020

Alaves have never won against Los Blancos in consecutive away games

Real Madrid vs Alaves Prediction

Real Madrid aren't in their best shape right now but still boast an unbeaten home record in the league this season.

After firing a blank in back-to-back games, they'll be looking to bag a couple of goals here with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior both aiming to end their goal-drought.

Alaves will look back upon their last away game against the side for inspiration. However, despite all the attacking options in the Alaves squad, the home side are favorites to claim all three points.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Alaves

Real Madrid vs Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - over 2.5 (Their last five encounters have averaged 3.6 goals per game)

Tip 3 - Karim Benzema to score anytime: Yes (The striker has netted twice in each of his last two appearances against Alaves)

