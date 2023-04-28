Real Madrid vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Almeria lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Almeria Preview

Almeria are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Getafe to an important 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Blancos slumped to a shock 4-2 defeat at the hands of Girona in their previous game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Almeria and have won 10 out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's paltry one victory.

Real Madrid have lost only one of their last 13 matches against Almeria in La Liga, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in 2008.

Real Madrid have faced Almeria on six occasions at home in La Liga and have won all six matches - the only opponent in the competition to have suffered this fate.

After failing to win their first 22 matches away from home against teams from the region of Madrid in La Liga, Almeria won their last such game by a 2-1 margin against Getafe.

Real Madrid have won three of their last four home games in La Liga and have scored at least two goals in each of these matches.

Real Madrid vs Almeria Prediction

Real Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal but have not justified their potential on the domestic front. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Almeria have a poor record at the Santiago Bernabeu and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Almeria

Real Madrid vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

