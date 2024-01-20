Real Madrid vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

In a clash between teams from the opposite ends of the league table second-placed Real Madrid will entertain last-placed Almeria at the Santiago Bernabéu in La Liga action on Sunday.

The hosts are in second place in the league standings, with 48 points from 19 games. They have a game in hand over Girona, who have 49 points to their name, so Madrid can go atop the standings with a win in this match.

They saw their unbeaten run in all competitions end after 22 games on Thursday as they lost 4-2 to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey round of 16. Joselu's 82nd-minute strike ensured that the match went into extra time. Atletico scored one goal apiece in either half of extra time to secure a memorable win over their local rivals.

The visitors are winless in their last 10 games across all competitions and played a goalless draw against Girona in La Liga last week. They have been winless in the league after 20 games and are expected to struggle against the capital club in this match.

Real Madrid vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 15 times thus far since 2007 with all meetings taking place in La Liga. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with 12 wins to their name. The visitors have just one win in this fixture and two games have ended in draws.

Real Madrid are on a seven-game winning run across the visitors and registered a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture in August.

Almeria have suffered nine consecutive defeats in their away games in La Liga this season.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 43 goals in 20 games. The hosts, meanwhile, have the best defensive record, shipping in 11 goals in 19 games.

Real Madrid vs Almeria Prediction

Los Blancos lost just for the second time in their midweek Copa del Rey clash against Atletico Madrid and will look to bounce back in this match. Interestingly, both of their losses have come in away meetings against Atletico.

At home, they have won 11 of their 12 games across all competitions. They have a 100% record against the visitors at home, scoring 29 goals while conceding just six times, and are strong favorites.

Lucas Vazquez, David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Thibaut Courtois are absentees due to injury for the hosts but Carlo Ancelotti should welcome back Nacho after a suspension.

Almeriensistas kept their second clean sheet in four games last week and will be happy with that result. They have not kept a clean sheet against the hosts since 2008, so a strong defensive outing seems unlikely here.

Ibrahima Koné is a long-term absentee with an ankle injury while Leo Baptistao is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Marciano Sanca and Iddrisu Baba are on international duty while César Montes is a doubt following a knock to the knee against Girona.

Considering the home advantage for Real Madrid and their dominance in this fixture, they are expected to register a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Almeria

Real Madrid vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vinícius Júnior to score or assist any time - Yes