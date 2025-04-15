Real Madrid vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Arsenal take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in a crucial encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday. Arsenal secured a brilliant 3-0 victory in the first leg and will look to hold their ground in Madrid this week.
Real Madrid vs Arsenal Preview
Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. Los Blancos edged Deportivo Alaves to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Gunners played out a 1-1 draw against Brentford over the weekend and have a point to prove this week.
Real Madrid vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Arsenal have an impressive record against Real Madrid on the European stage and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams in the UEFA Champions League, with the other game ending in a draw.
- Arsenal have not conceded a single goal across their three matches against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League and could become the first team in the history of the competition to achieve four such results on the trot against Los Blancos.
- Real Madrid have played out a total of 53 matches against opponents from England in the history of the UEFA Champions League and have managed to win by a margin of at least three goals in only two of these games.
Real Madrid vs Arsenal Prediction
Declan Rice wrote his name into Arsenal's folklore in the reverse fixture and will look to add to his goal tally against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Arsenal have become a robust defensive unit under Mikel Arteta and will need to dig deep to maintain their lead this week.
Real Madrid were thoroughly outplayed at the Emirates and will need the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior to step up to the plate in this fixture. Arsenal have been defensively impressive this season, however, and could hold their opponents to a draw in this match.
Prediction: Real Madrid 1-1 Arsenal
Real Madrid vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes