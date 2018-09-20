Real Madrid vs AS Roma: 4 takeaways

Harsh Pillai

Real Madrid v AS Roma

It sure was a thrilling contest between the Real Madrid and Roma at the beautiful stadium of Santiago Bernabeu, but the visitors accepted defeat as they were thrashed by the home side to a 3-0 scoreline.

Roma seemed to be nowhere to the level of football they played yesteryear, as the Italians marched their way till the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, only to get knocked out by Liverpool who were eventually beaten by the European Champions Real Madrid.

Real Madrid were a dominant force yesterday, and Roma just sat back and defended all while. It was the least they could do, as the possession was not in their favour. It wasn't a convincing performance from the Italians, and they were eventually handed a defeat as a gift for their visit to Bernabeu.

#4 The 4-3-3 system suits Real Madrid best

Isco's brilliant free-kick goal; opener of the game

Real Madrid were at their best yesterday, as the likes of Isco, Bale and Benzema ran riots at home. However, it was Isco and Bale who were on the scoresheet, as Benzema could not capitalise on the few chances he got to score.

The back four looks as strong as ever, as Marcelo and Carvajal are a constant threat on the wings, with their crosses always on point. The Ramos-Varane duo is robust, and they make sure that the midfielders feel no worry in participating in attacks high up the field.

Following Cristiano's departure, the Los Blancos side does not look a bit weak, as the front three are taking up the responsibilities on their shoulders. Isco is magical, indeed, and Julen's trusts him completely to take on the left wing, despite the fact that he has a better modern-day winger in Mariano.

Mariano came in late as a substitute for Bale, and the former Lyon star thundered a powerful shot into the back of the net, to leave his mark in the game.

