Real Madrid vs AS Roma: 4 things we learned, UEFA Champions League 2018-19

Rashi Bhattacharyya FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 473 // 20 Sep 2018, 22:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid vs AS Roma - UEFA Champions League Group G

The defending champions have started their campaign in style, with the spectacular 3-0 win over last year's semi-finalists, The Whites have made the Bernabeu very proud.

This season has seen the dynamics of the team change with Lopetegui in charge. We have seen Ramos in the role of penalty taker in the last few games, Isco is taking the free kicks, Bale and Benzema have taken the role of goal scorers, and Asensio has been just brilliant and is on his way to becoming a phenomenon. Los Blancos have started their campaign with a brilliant win, and here are a few talking points from the match.

#4 Real Madrid's defense

Marcelo tackles

Thibaut Courtois might be the expensive choice, but Keylor Navas is as valuable as ever. Lopetegui played Navas for this extremely crucial match, and the Costa Rican did not disappoint. Two of his saves in particular showed what he is capable of.

Marcelo played his attacking best in this game. The Brazilian is without a doubt Real's best fullback. And every match he makes himself more valuable to the team. His and Ronaldo's pairing was one of the best things for the team in years prior. With Ronaldo gone, Los Blancos are still in search of more duos like that.

He kept on attacking from the left wing and kept making opportunities for more goals. Finally, he helped Real's new signing Mariano Diaz score his first goal of the season.

1 / 4 NEXT