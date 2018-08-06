Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid vs AS Roma: Match Preview and Predicted Starting Lineups

Arnav Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
06 Aug 2018, 11:59 IST

Real Madrid CF v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Real Madrid CF v AS Roma

European giants Real Madrid will take on the Italian side AS Roma on 8th of August at Metlife stadium in the International Champions Cup clash. The Italian giants will be eager to continue their good start to the season with another win over the Spanish giants. Now, let's have a look at the team news and the predicted starting lineups:

Real Madrid News

Real Madrid have played two International Champions Cup matches so far, out of which they lost their first match against Manchester United with a margin of 2-1 and in the second match, they came up with an outstanding performance of 3-1 against the Serie-A champions Juventus.

Marco Asensio scored two goals in the game against Juventus, after coming on a substitute. He changed the course of the game. Gareth Bale also took the responsibility and scored the opening goal for their side. Asensio and Bale together made sure the absence of Ronaldo was not felt in attack.

Key Players: Real Madrid are now mainly dependent on the pace of their attack and hence Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, and Karim Benzema share the responsibility to lead Real Madrid in the upcoming matches.

Real Madrid Last Six Matches: L,W,D,W,L,W

Manager: J. Lopetegui

Predicted Starting lineup: Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal, Jesu Vallejo, Nacho, Theo Hernandez, Marcos Llorente, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, Martin Odegaard, Isco, Karim Benzema.

AS Roma News:

AS Roma have also played two International Champions Cup matches so far, out of which they lost their first match against Tottenham Hotspur with a margin of 4-1 and won their second match against Barcelona with a 4-2 margin.

In the game against Barcelona, late goals from Alessandro Florenzi, Bryan Cristante, and Diego Perotti helped AS Roma recover from 2-1 down as they took advantage of Barcelona's changes in the latter stages of the game.

Real Madrid have recently defeated the Series A champions Juventus and will also eye for another win against AS Roma. Similarly, Roma will also try to dominate European champions Real Madrid.

Key Players: Diego Perotti, II Faraone, and E Dzeko have been the most consistent players during the league matches and they have to repeat the feat again in the clash with Real Madrid.

AS Roma Last Six Matches: D,W,W,D,L,W

Manager: Eusbeio Di Francesco

Predicted Starting lineup: R Olsen, D Santon, I Marcano, K Manolas, A. Florenzi, D. De Rossi, K. Strootman, L. Pellegrini, II Faraone, E. Dzeko, J Kluivert.

Arnav Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
