Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st December 2021

Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will battle for three points in a rescheduled La Liga matchday nine fixture on Wednesday.

Both sides come into the game on the back of contrasting results. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior scored in either half to help Los Blancos secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Sevilla on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao were held to a 2-2 draw by Granada in a dramatic encounter at San Mames on Friday.

The draw made it five games without a win for the Basque outfit while Wednesday's hosts have won six matches on the bounce and are unbeaten in nine consecutive games.

Real Madrid's win over Sevilla saw them maintain their four-point lead at the summit of the standings. Athletic Bilbao sit in eighth position on 20 points.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 236 occasions across all competitions and Real Madrid boast the better record with 117 wins to their name. Athletic Bilbao were victorious in 75 matches while 44 games in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Nacho Fernandez scored mid-way through the second half to give the capital side a narrow 1-0 away win.

Real Madrid have scored 2+ goals in 10 of their 14 La Liga matches this season.

Six of Athletic Bilbao's last eight league games have seen two or fewer goals scored.

The visitors have drawn four of their last five matches in La Liga.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Real Madrid have rediscovered their mojo after a testing run between September and October.

Red-hot Karim Benzema continued to lead their charge from the front while Vinicius Junior was also an able sidekick.

Athletic Bilbao have simply been unable to muster any form of momentum, with disappointing draws against lower-ranked sides hampering their continental aspirations.

Nevertheless, the Basque side are still one of the traditional sides in the league and could hurt Real Madrid if given the chance. But we are backing the hosts to cruise to a comfortable victory in front of their fans.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid to win (The hosts are on a six-game winning run and have a chance to go seven points clear at the summit with a win).

Tip 2 - Karim Benzema to score anytime - YES (The 33-year-old is on a good run of form and has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 25 matches against Bilbao).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score - NO (Real Madrid are struggling to shut opponents out at the moment, but Bilbao's deficiencies in attack mean they might not trouble the hosts' backline).

Tip 4 - Under 2.5 Goals (All seven of Athletic Bilbao's away La Liga games this season have seen two or fewer goals scored).

Tip 5 - Real Madrid to score at least two goals YES (Los Blancos have scored two or more goals in eight of their last nine matches in all competitions).

