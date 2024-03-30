Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The Basque side eased past Deportivo Alaves by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. Los Blancos eased past Osasuna by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an impressive recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 38 out of the last 56 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 10 victories.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 17 matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming by a 1-0 margin in 2015.

After an unbeaten run of 12 matches at home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, Real Madrid are winless in three of their last six such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have won only one of their last 15 matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga but have played out draws in nine of these games.

Real Madrid have found the back of the net in each of their last 17 matches in La Liga.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Real Madrid have been in impressive form so far this season and have emerged as the favourites to win the La Liga title. Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham have been in exceptional form this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao can pack a punch on their day and have made impressive strides under Unai Emery. Real Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes