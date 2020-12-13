Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid hope to extend their winning run against Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on Tuesday night in La Liga action.

Los Blancos sit three points behind rivals Atletico Madrid in third place, with their Basque visitors 11th in the table on 14 points.

Real Madrid completed their season-defining week with three impressive wins, defeating Sevilla 1-0, Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 and overcoming Atletico Madrid 2-0.

Casemiro gave Zinedine Zidane's men a 15th-minute lead in the Madrid derby, before Dani Carvajal's thunderous strike from range bounced off of Jan Oblak and into the net for a 2-0 lead on the hour mark. Real Madrid held on for the win, which keeps their La Liga title hopes alive.

Having lost to a resurgent Celta Vigo 2-0 at home, Athletic Bilbao threw away a chance for an immediate response with a 2-2 draw away to Valencia.

Asier Villalibre and Raul Garcia's penalty gave Bilbao a 2-1 lead in the 79th minute, only for Unai Simon to produce his second error in as many games to allow Manu Vallejo to equalize.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have won exactly one game against Real Madrid this decade, a 1-0 win at San Mames in the 2014-15 season. Real Madrid have won 14 of the last 20 with five draws, four of which have come in the last six games between the pair.

The Basque side held Los Blancos to a goalless draw at the Bernabeu last season, before losing their home game 1-0 in July of this year.

Real Madrid form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Athletic Bilbao form guide: L-W-D-L-D

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane came away from the game against Atletico Madrid without any new injuries, although he is likely to rotate his side, having played three crucial games in one week.

Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Martin Odegaard and Mariano Diaz are all injured, limiting Zidane's options for rotating, though Fede Valverde is certain to start.

Injuries: Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Martin Odegaard and Mariano Diaz

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Athletic Bilbao

Los Leones boss Gaizka Garitano has a fully-fit squad to choose from, with midfielder Peru Nolaskoain recovering from injury. Raul Garcia, Unai Lopez and Yeray Alvarez are at risk of suspension, having accumulated four yellow cards each. However, with a home game against Huesca next, it may not be too damaging should one or two of those players receive a suspension.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho, Marcelo; Fede Valverde, Casemiro, Isco; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon (GK); Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar de Marcos; Dani Garcia, Mikel Vesga; Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Asier Villalibre

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Even if Zinedine Zidane opts to rotate his side, the presence of Karim Benzema should cause enough damage to Athletic Bilbao. Real Madrid have stumbled against the 'smaller' sides this season, but Bilbao are old foes who they have an excellent record against.

We expect a leggy Los Blancos side to eke out a narrow win at home.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Athletic Bilbao.