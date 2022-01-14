Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | Spanish Super Cup Final 2022

The Spanish Super Cup culminates in an intriguing final this weekend as Real Madrid lock horns with Athletic Bilbao in Riyadh on Sunday. Real Madrid have been impressive this season and are the favourites to win this match.

Athletic Bilbao are in ninth place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Basque outfit stunned Atletico Madrid with a 2-1 victory in the semi-finals and will want to pull off another upset in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have excelled under Carlo Ancelotti this season. Los Blancos pulled off an entertaining 3-2 victory against arch-rivals Barcelona this week and will be confident going into this game.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have an impressive record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 35 out of 51 matches played between the two teams. Athletic Bilbao have managed nine victories against Real Madrid and will need to step up in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid. Athletic Bilbao gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Athletic Bilbao form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Real Madrid have an excellent squad

Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is an injury concern for Real Madrid at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Dani Carvajal has tested positive for COVID-19 and will also be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Gareth Bale

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Dani Carvajal

Athletic Bilbao need to be at their best

Athletic Bilbao

Unai Nunez and Asier Villalibre are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game. Yuri Berchiche has completed his recovery and will be available against Real Madrid.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Unai Nunez, Asier Villalibre

Unavailable: None

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar De Marcos; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Oihan Sancet, Inaki Williams

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Real Madrid have managed to exceed expectations with their performances this season and could win their first trophy of 2022 on Sunday. The likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have been in sensational form in recent weeks and will look to guide their team to glory in the final.

Athletic Bilbao are perfectly capable of pulling off a positive result in this fixture and proved their mettle against Atletico Madrid this week. Real Madrid have a better squad, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi