Real Madrid vs Barcelona: 3 key battles to look out for | Copa del Rey 2022-23

Real Madrid will host Barcelona in one of the semi-final fixtures of the Copa del Rey 2022-23 campaign. The first leg is scheduled to be played tonight (March 2) at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Los Blancos have been decent this season and have won four out of their last five games across all competitions going into this encounter.

However, it currently looks as if Barcelona's outstanding form has dipped in recent weeks as they have only won two out of their last five games in all competitions going into this clash.

Hence, this article will look at three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Vinicius Junior vs Jules Kounde

It can be stated with apologies that the Brazilian is one of the most clinical wingers currently in Europe's major leagues and his presence in attack has been significant for Los Blancos.

Vinicius has netted two goals and registered one assist in two appearances in the competition so far. But what makes him key in this encounter is his pace and immense finishing prowess in front of goal.

Similarly, monitoring his movements on the flank is a tough task as he's also very tricky and could maneuver his way between defenders in quick succession. Jules Kounde will definitely have to be defensively robust if he intends to keep him under wraps.

Kounde's ball-winning prowess as well as his defensive intuition has been immense in recent months and it remains to be seen if he will silence Vinicius in this semi-final.

#2 Raphinha vs Nacho Fernandez

The Brazilian is arguably Barcelona's most significant attacker in the potential absence of Robert Lewandowski going into this encounter.

The unique thing about Raphinha is his vision and immense attacking agility in the final third of the pitch and this has seen him score two goals and register two assists in three appearances in the competition so far.

Monitoring his movements in attack is a tough task to take on as he is very quick and tricky in the final third. Nacho Fernandez will definitely have his work cut out.

However, in the potential absence of both Ferland Mendy and David Alaba, the Spaniard is most likely to feature at left-back, and silencing Raphinha remains his primary task.

#1 Karim Benzema vs Ronald Araujo

When you talk about consistent and experienced strikers, one of the names that comes to mind is Karim Benzema. The Frenchman is sharp and his vision in the final third is outstanding.

Benzema has netted one goal in two appearances in the Copa del Rey competition so far. But what makes him a key player for Los Blancos in this encounter is his aerial prowess and outstanding attacking presence.

Monitoring his movements in the final third is definitely not an easy task and Ronald Araujo will have his work cut out. However, Araujo has been decent in defense this season and his ability to stabilize Barcelona's backline has been remarkable as well. Hence, keeping Benzema under wraps remains his primary objective.

