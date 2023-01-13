Real Madrid vs Barcelona: 4 players to watch out for | Supercopa de Espana 

Real Madrid will take on Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final on Sunday (January 15) at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

Los Blancos currently occupy second position in the La Liga standings and have lost just one out of their last five games across all competitions going into this encounter.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are the current league leaders and come into the El Clasico in impressive form themselves, having not lost in their last five games.

The rivalry between the two clubs has been intense for several years and this cup final promises to be fierce as well. This will be the second meeting between the two eternal rivals this season, with Real Madrid beating Barcelona 3-1 at home in a La Liga encounter in October.

This article will look at four players to watch out for in this encounter.

#4 Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior - Villarreal CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander 2022-23 campaign

The Brazilian has been one of Carlo Ancelotti's standout players so far and his attacking contributions have been significant.

Vinicius has registered 14 goal contributions in 23 appearances for Los Blancos and is the club's current top scorer in the ongoing campaign.

Stats24



- Vinicius Junior

- Karim Benzema

- Federico Valverde

- Rodrygo

- Luka Modric Most goals for Real Madrid in all competitions 2022/23- Vinicius Junior- Karim Benzema- Federico Valverde- Rodrygo- Luka Modric Most goals for Real Madrid in all competitions 2022/23💪1⃣0⃣⚽️ - Vinicius Junior 8⃣⚽️ - Karim Benzema 8⃣⚽️ - Federico Valverde 8⃣⚽️ - Rodrygo 5⃣⚽️ - Luka Modric https://t.co/ThnMVT5hfs

His presence in attack is crucial for his team and it will be interesting to see if he can help his team in winning the trophy.

#3 Osumane Dembele

Dembele - FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League

The Frenchman is one of the players who struggled with injuries last season. However, he has been outstanding this season and his presence in attack has been fruitful for Xavi Hernandez.

Dembele has registered 14 goal contributions in 23 appearances so far and has the most assists by a Barcelona player this season.

Barca Galaxy



Dembele

Raphinha

Ansu

Lewandowski

Alba

Balde

Kounde

Gavi

Roberto

Busquets

Christensen

Ferran

Frenkie

Garcia

Torre Most assists for Barca this season:DembeleRaphinhaAnsuLewandowskiAlbaBaldeKoundeGaviRobertoBusquetsChristensenFerranFrenkieGarciaTorre Most assists for Barca this season:7️⃣ Dembele5️⃣ Raphinha4️⃣ Ansu4️⃣ Lewandowski3️⃣ Alba3️⃣ Balde3️⃣ Kounde2️⃣ Gavi2️⃣ Roberto1️⃣ Busquets1️⃣ Christensen1️⃣ Ferran1️⃣ Frenkie1️⃣ Garcia1️⃣ Torre https://t.co/cAtGLkKSiO

His recent resurgence makes him one of the players to watch out for in this encounter.

#2 Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema - Real Valladolid CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander 2022-23

Despite struggling with his fitness since the start of the season, Karim Benzema has been clinical in the final third of the pitch and his attacking contributions have been remarkable.

The Frenchman has registered 10 goal contributions in 14 appearances so far.

His attacking experience is crucial for Real Madrid going into this encounter and it will be interesting to see if he can help his team in winning their first trophy of the 2022-23 season.

#1 Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España 2023

Robert Lewandowski is arguably the most clinical finisher in Europe and his presence has been valuable for Barcelona.

The Polish international has registered 22 goal contributions in 20 appearances so far and is the club's current top scorer.

His attacking experience is key as it could be needed to unlock Real Madrid's defense in this encounter.

