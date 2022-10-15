Real Madrid vs Barcelona: 5 players to watch out for | La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid will host Barcelona in the El Clásico this weekend at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real Madrid have won seven and have drawn one out of their opening eight games in La Liga this season, the same as Barcelona.
The Catalans are ahead of Los Blancos on goal difference and hence currently top the table.
Without further ado, let's look at five players to watch out for in this clash on Sunday.
#5 Rodrygo (Real Madrid)
The Brazilian has been brilliant in attack this season and his presence has profited his team so far.
Rodrygo has netted three goals and has registered two assists in six appearances in La Liga this season.
The 21-year-old is averaging a goal contribution every 82 minutes this season.
It will be interesting to see if he can maintain his fine form against Barcelona.
#4 Ansu Fati (Barcelona)
The Spaniard has been impressive in attack for his team this season and his presence in attack has strengthened the attack.
The 19-year-old has netted two goals and has registered three assists in the league. Furthermore, he's the second joint-top player with the highest number of assists in La Liga this season so far.
Fati has registered a goal or an assist every 44 minutes in La Liga this season and he remains a key player in attack for the Blaugrana in this clash.
#3 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
Despite his absence due to injury in several league games this season, Benzema has netted three goals and has registered one assist in five appearances in La Liga this season.
Benzema might currently be inconsistent, but given his level of expertise in attack, he remains one of the players to watch out for in this encounter.
#2 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
The Brazilian has been Los Blancos’ most in-form player in the league this season and his presence in attack has been outstanding.
Vinicius has netted five goals and has registered one assist in eight appearances in La Liga this season.
The 22-year-old is the player with the most successful dribbles in La Liga this season and he is an important attacker for Carlo Ancelotti in this clash.
It will be interesting to see if he can help his team secure all three points on Sunday.
#1 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
The Polish international is arguably the most impressive La Liga signing this season and his presence for Barcelona has been significant in attack.
Lewandowski has netted nine goals and has registered two assists in eight appearances in La Liga this season. Furthermore, he's the current top-scorer in the league so far.
The 34-year-old has settled in swiftly at Barcelona and his numbers in all competitions are impressive.
Lewandowski is Xavi's most important attacker going into this game and it will be interesting to watch the attacking battle between him and Benzema.
