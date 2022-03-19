Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting tips | 20th March 2022

Real Madrid and Barcelona will square off in yet another edition of El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday.

The two teams are the most in-form sides in the Spanish top flight at the moment, with five wins and a draw in their last six league outings. Madrid secured a 3-0 win at Mallorca in their previous outing, extending their lead atop the league table over Sevilla to ten points.

Barcelona, meanwhile, beat Osasuna 4-0 at the Camp Nou to move third in the league standings. They are 15 points behind Los Blancos but have a game in hand as they hope to mount an unlikely late title challenge.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 248 competitive meetings between the two teams across competitions. Real Madrid have a narrow 100-96 lead in wins, while 52 games have ended in draws.

The two rivals have also locked horns 33 times in exhibition games, with Barcelona leading 19-4 in wins, while ten games ended in draws.

Real Madrid have won their last five meetings against the Blaugrana, a run only bettered by the hosts between 1962 to 1965.

Real Madrid have suffered the fewest losses across Europe's top five leagues since last season (6). Only Inter Milan boast a similar record.

Barcelona have dominated possession in La Liga this season. They have maintained the best possession in the league (65.5%), while Real Madrid are second with 61.5%.

The Blaugrana's last win at the Santiago Bernabeu came in the 2018-19 campaign when Ivan Rakitic's goal gave them a 1-0 win.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction

The hosts are undefeated at home this season in La Liga, dropping points just four times. They have scored 2.3 goals on average at home. Based on their current form, they should be able to find the back of the net again.

Barcelona have also hit goalscoring form recently, scoring four goals in four of their last six league games. They are in much better form now compared to their meeting with Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa in January. The Blaugrana will hope to bring their six-game winless streak against Madrid to a close.

Karim Benzema's involvement in the game is doubtful, so Madrid will have to rely on the goalscoring prowess of Vinicius Junior. While the game is expected to be closely contested, the hosts should have the upper hand and eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid (Real Madrid are undefeated in their last 24 home La Liga fixtures).

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Barcelona's last six games).

Tip 4: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score anytime - Yes (The Gabonese striker has seven goals in the last seven games for the Catalans across all competitions)

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 Yellow cards (Real Madrid have the second-best disciplinary record in the league with 53 yellow cards in 28 games, while Barcelona have 61 yellow cards in 27 games).

Edited by Bhargav