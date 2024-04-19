Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2024

Spanish football is back in action with another edition of El Clasico this weekend as Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid take on arch-rivals Barcelona in a crucial La Liga encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

Real Madrid are at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form this season. Los Blancos edged Manchester City to a narrow penalty shoot-out victory in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and have inconsistent over the past year. The Blaugrana suffered a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of PSG this week and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a slight historical edge over Barcelona and have won 104 out of the 256 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Barcelona's 100 victories.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 16 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 4-2 margin at the hands of Atletico Madrid in January this year.

The last 13 matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid have not produced a single draw, with Los Blancos holding the upper hand with nine victories.

Barcelona have kept clean sheets in each of their last five matches in La Liga and have managed to win four of these games.

Barcelona were on a winning streak of eight matches in all competitions before their 4-1 defeat against PSG this week.

Jude Bellingham has scored 16 goals for Real Madrid in La Liga this season.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona will be hurting from their damaging defeat against PSG in the Champions League and have a point to prove going into this game. Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi have been exceptional this season and will face a litmus test on Sunday.

Real Madrid have come into their own this season and are the favourites to win the league title. Los Blancos are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lamine Yamal to score - Yes