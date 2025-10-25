Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with El Clasico this weekend as Barcelona lock horns with arch-rivals Real Madrid in a crucial encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. Los Blancos edged Juventus to a narrow 1-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Catalan outfit thrashed Olympiacos by a comprehensive 6-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a slight edge over Barcelona and have won 105 out of the 261 matches played between the two teams played between the two teams, as opposed to Barcelona's 104 victories.

Real Madrid have won each of their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a comprehensive 5-2 margin at the hands of Atletico Madrid last month.

After consecutive defeats in La Liga this month, Barcelona have managed to win each of their last two matches in all competitions and have scored eight goals in these games.

Barcelona have conceded at least one goal in each of their last six matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming by a 3-0 margin in a La Liga match against Getafe in September this year.

Ad

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have managed to recover from their recent slump but have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford were sensational against Olympiacos and will look to make an impact in this fixture.

Real Madrid have relied heavily on their star-studded attacking lineup this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Ad

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More