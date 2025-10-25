Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with El Clasico this weekend as Barcelona lock horns with arch-rivals Real Madrid in a crucial encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview
Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. Los Blancos edged Juventus to a narrow 1-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Catalan outfit thrashed Olympiacos by a comprehensive 6-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Real Madrid have a slight edge over Barcelona and have won 105 out of the 261 matches played between the two teams played between the two teams, as opposed to Barcelona's 104 victories.
- Real Madrid have won each of their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a comprehensive 5-2 margin at the hands of Atletico Madrid last month.
- After consecutive defeats in La Liga this month, Barcelona have managed to win each of their last two matches in all competitions and have scored eight goals in these games.
- Barcelona have conceded at least one goal in each of their last six matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming by a 3-0 margin in a La Liga match against Getafe in September this year.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction
Barcelona have managed to recover from their recent slump but have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford were sensational against Olympiacos and will look to make an impact in this fixture.
Real Madrid have relied heavily on their star-studded attacking lineup this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.
Prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes