Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15, 2023

Reigning champions Real Madrid will take on Barcelona in the title decider of the Supercopa de Espana at the King Fahd International Stadium on Sunday (January 15).

Madrid have made the final for the third time since the 2019-20 edition. They have lifted the trophy in their previous two appearances in the final and will look to retain the title.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are in the final for the second time in three seasons. They lost 3-2 in the final of the 2020-21 edition against Athletic Bilbao and will look to make amends this time.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona earned their place in the final via a penalty shootout in the semifinals over Valencia and Real Betis respectively. Madrid played out a 1-1 draw against Valencia with Karim Benzema scoring from the spot and also converting in the shootout.

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, played out a 2-2 draw against Betis, thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski and Ansu Fati. They converted four of their penalties in the shootout to secure a 4-2 win.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two arch-rivals have locked horns 250 times in competitive games and 34 times in exhibition games. Madrid enjoy a narrow 102-97 lead in wins.

This will be the second edition of El Clasico this season, with Real Madrid recording a 3-1 win in La Liga in October.

They met in the semifinals of the Supercopa last season. The game went into extra time, where Madrid secured a hard-fought win.

The last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Madrid have been the dominant side in their recent meetings against the Blaugrana, recording six wins in seven games.

Barcelona have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games across competitions, while Madrid have two clean sheets.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction

Los Blancos have scored at least once in all their competitive games this season, and the trend could continue. They have a few injury concerns, as David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni are certain to miss out, while Eduardo Camavinga and Eder Militao are doubtful.

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions and will look to continue that. They have no absentees, and manager Xavi will look to field his strongest possible XI.

Carlo Ancelotti's men beat Barcelona 3-1 in La Liga in October and have been the dominant team in recent meetings. So expect Madrid to secure a narrow win in extra time.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score any time - Yes

Tip 5: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes