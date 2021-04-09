Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid host Barcelona in the highly-anticipated El Clasico derby in La Liga on Saturday.

Both sides are in the running for the league title, and a loss for either team could see them get knocked out of the title race.

Zinedine Zidane's side have been in excellent form of late. Los Blancos are currently on a 12-game unbeaten streak, having won their last five games across all competitions.

A win on Saturday would see Real Madrid overtake Barcelona and be level on points with league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona are also in a great run of form. Ronald Koeman's side are on a nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. They have not lost a league game in 2021.

The Blaugrana are currently one point off Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga table. They will be hoping to continue their extraordinary league form when they take on their eternal rivals on Saturday.

Both sides are in stellar form and will be looking for a valuable win. This will make for an enthralling El Clasico.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

The recent head-to-head record between the two sides is split down the middle, with both sides winning two of their last five league meetings.

Real Madrid did, however, come away as 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Real Madrid Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Barcelona Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Team News

Real Madrid will miss Ramos and Varane at the back

Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane will be without his preferred centre-back pairing of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. The Spaniard is still out with a muscular injury, while Varane tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and is in isolation.

Dani Carvajal has returned to training but is unlikely to feature. Meanwhile, Belgian winger Eden Hazard is fit to play, but is still a doubt for the game.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane

Doubtful: Eden Hazard

Suspended: None

Barcelona

Barcelona came away from their match against Real Valladolid without any new injury concerns. Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho and Neto are all still unavailable for the game on Saturday due to injuries.

Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique were not named in the squad for the game against Valladolid but could feature on the bench against Real Madrid.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Phillipe Coutinho, Neto

Doubtful: Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Barcelona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Clement Lenglet, Frenkie De Jong, Oscar Mingueza; Jordi Alba, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Sergino Dest; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi; Ousmane Dembele

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction

Both sides will be brimming with confidence due to the form they are in. The two teams will be fired up for the derby, knowing that they cannot afford to lose this game. It's hard to see a decisive winner emerging from this battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

We predict an exciting draw between the two sides.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona