Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Spanish Super Cup, 5 Talking Points

Real Madrid lifted their second trophy of the season

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Top 5 / Top 10 17 Aug 2017, 15:04 IST

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Supercopa de Espana: 2nd LegReal Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-0 in the 2nd leg of the Supercopa de Espana to lift the trophy with a 5-1 scoreline after having beaten the Blaugrana 3-1 at the Camp Nou.

Marco Asensio set the Bernabeu alight with a goal in the 4th minute, with Karim Benzema doubling Los Blancos lead in the 39th minute, after which Real Madrid held out to lift their second trophy of the season.

Here are the major talking points from the game

#1 Marco Asensio is Real Madrid's crown jewel

Paris St-Germain may have triggered the wrong release clause. The €80 million clause in Asensio's contract looks positively minuscule by comparison to that of Neymar, but Marco Asensio may very well be the next superstar of world football.

The two goals he's scored in the Supercup would've made the man after whom he was named, Marco van Basten, proud. Real Madrid ought to be a bit concerned and offer Asensio a new contract, as the Spaniard undoubtedly deserves to start more often for Los Blancos, and failing that, may be tempted away.

What will stick in the craw for Barcelona is that haggling over €2 million when he was at Mallorca will potentially come back to haunt them for years to come. This kid is here to stay.

He's following in some great footsteps...