Real Madrid vs Barcelona: When and where to watch El Clasico in USA, UK and India

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga features this season's first El Clasico this weekend as Real Madrid lock horns with arch-rivals Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. The two Spanish giants have grown in stature this season and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.
Barcelona are at the top of the La Liga standings at the moment but have experienced a slight slump in form after the international break. The Catalan giants face daunting tests against Inter Milan and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League and this week's El Clasico is set to test their resolve.
Real Madrid have also been in impressive form so far this season and are currently in second place in the league table. Los Blancos have managed their transition admirably under Carlo Ancelotti so far and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture.
Real Madrid have a slight edge over their Catalan opponents and have won 100 out of the 249 official matches between the two clubs, as opposed to the Blaugrana's 97 victories. The previous La Liga game between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in an emphatic 4-0 victory for Barcelona.
Team and Squad News
Real Madrid
Thibaut Courtois' injury comes as a massive blow to Los Blancos ahead of this all-important fixture. Andriy Lunin has been a perfectly capable understudy but will face a stern litmus test against the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.
With Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric to choose from, Dani Ceballos' injury is unlikely to have a particularly adverse impact on the team's fortunes this week. Federico Valverde has in impressive form this season and is set to play in an advanced position on Sunday.
Injured: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Ceballos
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Barcelona
The Blaugrana have an injury concern to address in what is arguably the most important month of their La Liga campaign. Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie picked up injuries against Inter Milan last week and will join Hector Bellerin on the sidelines.
Jules Kounde has made progress with his recovery and faces a race against time to hit full fitness ahead of El Clasico. Hector Bellerin and Memphis Depay are also injured and have been ruled out of this match.
Injured: Memphis Depay, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Hector Bellerin, Franck Kessie
Doubtful: Jules Kounde
Suspended: None