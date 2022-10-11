Real Madrid vs Barcelona: When and where to watch El Clasico in USA, UK and India

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga features this season's first El Clasico this weekend as Real Madrid lock horns with arch-rivals Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. The two Spanish giants have grown in stature this season and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Barcelona are at the top of the La Liga standings at the moment but have experienced a slight slump in form after the international break. The Catalan giants face daunting tests against Inter Milan and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League and this week's El Clasico is set to test their resolve.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball



It's an intense battle at the top of the La Liga table.



#FCBarcelona #RealMadrid Barcelona 🤝 Real MadridIt's an intense battle at the top of the La Liga table. Barcelona 🤝 Real Madrid It's an intense battle at the top of the La Liga table. 🔥#FCBarcelona #RealMadrid https://t.co/Oezxp7NJQw

Real Madrid have also been in impressive form so far this season and are currently in second place in the league table. Los Blancos have managed their transition admirably under Carlo Ancelotti so far and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture.

Real Madrid have a slight edge over their Catalan opponents and have won 100 out of the 249 official matches between the two clubs, as opposed to the Blaugrana's 97 victories. The previous La Liga game between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in an emphatic 4-0 victory for Barcelona.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Date & Start time

Date 16th October 2022 Kick-off (India): 7:45 PM Kick-off (USA): 10:15 AM (EST), 9:15 AM (CST), 7:15 AM (PST) Kick-off (UK): 3:15 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

TV Live Stream India Sports 18 Voot Select, JioTV USA ESPN ESPN+ UK Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD

Team and Squad News

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois' injury comes as a massive blow to Los Blancos ahead of this all-important fixture. Andriy Lunin has been a perfectly capable understudy but will face a stern litmus test against the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

With Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric to choose from, Dani Ceballos' injury is unlikely to have a particularly adverse impact on the team's fortunes this week. Federico Valverde has in impressive form this season and is set to play in an advanced position on Sunday.

Injured: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Ceballos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Luis Lopez, Lucas Canizares Defenders Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Alvaro Odriozola, Vinicius Tobias Midfielders Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga Forwards Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Mariano Dias, Juanmi Latasa

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jules Kounde and Memphis Depay both had to be subbed off after picking up injuries 🤕 Jules Kounde and Memphis Depay both had to be subbed off after picking up injuries 🤕 https://t.co/lqQlqrMoJ2

Barcelona

The Blaugrana have an injury concern to address in what is arguably the most important month of their La Liga campaign. Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie picked up injuries against Inter Milan last week and will join Hector Bellerin on the sidelines.

Jules Kounde has made progress with his recovery and faces a race against time to hit full fitness ahead of El Clasico. Hector Bellerin and Memphis Depay are also injured and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Memphis Depay, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Hector Bellerin, Franck Kessie

Doubtful: Jules Kounde

Suspended: None

Poll : 0 votes