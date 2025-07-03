Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Real Madrid will square off against Borussia Dortmund at MetLife Stadium in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday. This is one of the two all-European matches in the quarterfinals of the competition, with the other one being contested by Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Madrid overcame Juventus 1-0 in the round of 16 earlier this week, with Gonzalo García scoring the match-winner in the 54th minute. Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up his first assist for Los Blancos in that win.

Dortmund registered a 2-1 triumph over Monterrey in their previous outing. Serhou Guirassy's first-half brace gave them a comfortable two-goal lead, but Monterrey halved the deficit soon after the break as Germán Berterame scored a sublime header. Monterrey almost bagged a last-gasp equalizer with a headed attempt from Sergio Ramos, which missed the goal by just a few inches.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 16 times in all competitions. Los Blancos have the upper hand in these meetings, recording eight wins. Dortmund have got the better of the Spanish giants thrice, and five games have ended in draws.

They met in the UEFA Champions League final more than a year ago, and Madrid registered a 2-0 win. They met again in the league phase of the 2024-25 campaign in September, and Los Blancos recorded a comeback 5-2 home win in that match.

Borussia Dortmund are currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, recording nine wins.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last seven games, recording six wins. They have scored at least two goals in five games in that period.

Dortmund have scored at least three goals in seven of their last 10 games.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Los Merengues have won 13 of their 14 games in the FIFA Club World Cup thus far and will look to continue their unbeaten streak here. They are unbeaten in their last six games in this fixture, scoring 17 goals, and are strong favorites.

Xabi Alonso might be able to call on the services of Eduardo Camavinga, who has trained ahead of this match and can make an appearance from the bench.

Die Borussen are on a three-game winning streak, scoring seven goals. They have scored two goals apiece in five of their last seven meetings against Madrid. They have registered just one win in their last nine games in this fixture.

Niko Kovač will be without the services of Jobe Bellingham, who was booked against Monterrey and will serve a suspension here.

While Dortmund are unbeaten in all competitions since April, considering Madrid's dominance in this fixture and unbeaten record in the Club World Cup, we back Los Blancos to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Bold Tip: Kylian Mbappé to score or assist anytime - Yes

