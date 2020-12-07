Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Real Madrid are set to welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday in their final UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Real Madrid come into this game following a much-needed win over Sevilla on Saturday in La Liga. An own goal from Moroccan goalkeeper Bono in the second half ensured a 1-0 win for under-pressure Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Freiburg on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Goals from Swiss forward Breel Embolo and France international Alassane Plea for Borussia Monchengladbach was cancelled out by goals from Austrian centre-back Philipp Lienhart and Italy international Vincenzo Grifo for Freiburg.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

Real Madrid and Borussia Monchengladbach have played against each other once, in the reverse fixture of the upcoming game.

The game was played nearly two months ago at the Borussia-Park and ended in a 2-2 draw.

A brace from France international Marcus Thuram for Borussia Monchengladbach was cancelled out by goals from veteran striker Karim Benzema and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid form guide in the UEFA Champions League: L-D-W-W-L

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the UEFA Champions League: D-D-W-W-L

Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will be unable to call upon the services of Belgian winger Eden Hazard, right-back Dani Carvajal and Uruguay international Federico Valverde, who are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Eden Hazard, Federico Valverde, Dani Carvajal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach will be without Swiss centre-back Nico Elvedi, Algeria international Ramy Bensebaini and German midfielder Jonas Hofmann.

Injured: Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Jonas Hofmann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Tony Jantschke, Oscar Wendt, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Lars Stindl, Valentino Lazaro, Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is under immense pressure after a poor run in the Champions League group stage. A poor result here could potentially see them drop down to the Europa League. Rumours are circulating suggesting that such an outcome would lead to Zidane being sacked.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, sit at the top of the group. Marco Rose's side have impressed this season, with attackers Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea looking in fine form.

For Los Blancos, this is one of the most important games of the season, with Zidane's job potentially on the line. They have experience in the squad, and we expect them to edge past Borussia Monchengladbach given the circumstances.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach