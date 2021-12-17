Real Madrid vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting tips | 19th December 2021 

Real Madrid will host Cadiz at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in a matchday 18 La Liga fixture on Sunday.

The home side comfortably dispatched city rivals Atletico Madrid with a 2-0 home win last weekend. Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio found the back of the net to help their side defeat Diego Simeone's men.

That victory helped Los Blancos move eight points clear at the summit of the standings.

Cadiz secured progress in the Copa del Rey with a narrow 1-0 away victory over Albacete on Thursday. Florin Andone scored the match-winner in the 20th minute.

They will turn their attention to league action on Sunday, where they currently sit in 18th spot on 13 points, two points away from safety.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have nine wins from their last 13 matches against Cadiz. Sunday's visitors have two wins, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in April when Karim Benzema scored a brace and provided an assist in a 3-0 away victory for Real Madrid.

The home side are currently on a 10-game winning run in all competitions and are 13 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Cadiz have just one win in their last 12 La Liga matches and have just one clean sheet in their last nine La Liga matches.

Real Madrid have conceded just one second half goal at home in the league this term.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Prediction

Real Madrid have been in rampant form and are unlikely to reduce the tempo in their quest to reclaim the league title. Cadiz, for their part, have not impressed and are looking likely candidates to be relegated at the end of the season.

The home side are heavy favorites to secure maximum points and we are backing them to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Cadiz

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid to win (The home side's seven-game winning run in La Liga does not look likely to stop anytime soon and Cadiz might not have enough firepower to challenge the capital side).

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between both sides have seen three or more goals scored).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score No (Real Madrid have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six matches in all competitions).

Tip 4 - Karim Benzema to score at any time (the Frenchman has been in fine form this season and has scored in three of Real Madrid's last four league matches).

Edited by Shardul Sant