Real Madrid vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Cadiz lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Preview

Cadiz are in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Mallorca last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have been in excellent form this season. Los Blancos held Bayern Munich to a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to be at their clinical best this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Cadiz and have won seven out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's paltry one victory.

Real Madrid have won their last three matches against Cadiz in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in each of their last two such games.

After a run of 11 victories in 12 matches at home against Cadiz in La Liga, Real Madrid are winless in two of their last three such games in the competition.

After a run of two victories in three matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga, Cadiz are winless in their last 11 such games in the competition.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 27 matches in La Liga.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Prediction

Real Madrid have been exceptional this season and are only two victories away from clinching the La Liga title. Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Cadiz have struggled this season and will need a miracle to escape the relegation zone. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 4-1 Cadiz

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes