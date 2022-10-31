Real Madrid vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd November 2022

Real Madrid are set to play Celtic at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Michel's Girona in La Liga. A second-half goal from Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior for Real Madrid was cancelled out by a late penalty from veteran Uruguayan striker Cristhian Stuani for Girona. Real Madrid had German midfielder Toni Kroos sent off.

Celtic, on the other hand, beat Livingston 3-0 in the Scottish Premiership. Goals from Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi, left-back Greg Taylor and Portuguese winger Jota sealed the win for Ange Postecoglou's Celtic.

Real Madrid vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won both games.

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde and Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior have both scored six goals in the league for Real Madrid.

French superstar Karim Benzema has six goal contributions in the league so far this season for Real Madrid.

Portuguese attacker Jota has 10 goal contributions in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic this time around.

Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi has eight goals in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic this season.

Real Madrid vs Celtic Prediction

Real Madrid are football royalty and they will enter few football matches as underdogs. Their squad boasts the current Ballon d'Or winner in Karim Benzema, two of the best wingers in the world in Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, as well as two of the greatest midfielders to have played the game in Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

GOAL @goal Vini Jr's relationship with Karim Benzema Vini Jr's relationship with Karim Benzema 👌 https://t.co/n0Q3RWv7te

Apart from all this, young talents like Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni adorn this squad as well. This season, however, a new star has emerged. Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde was excellent last season, but has truly become a top player this campaign, impressing with his attacking capabilities as well as his defensive nous.

GOAL @goal Federico Valverde is Real Madrid's top scorer in La Liga this season Federico Valverde is Real Madrid's top scorer in La Liga this season 📈 https://t.co/nMGG4wxkaD

Celtic, on the other hand, have been extremely impressive under the management of Ange Postecoglou. They will certainly not be the favorites against Real Madrid, but Postecoglou's work has been so impressive that it would not be surprising to see the Scottish giants give Real Madrid a hard time.

Real Madrid will be the favorites to win this game, and should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic

Real Madrid vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

