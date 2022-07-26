Real Madrid vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Real Madrid continue their preparations for the upcoming campaign when they lock horns with Club America in a thrilling friendly at the Oracle Park Stadium on Wednesday.

The Mexican Liga MX outfit head into the game on a run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Real Madrid kicked off their pre-season friendlies on Sunday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Barcelona in the highly-anticipated El Classico in the USA.

Los Blancos were last in action on May 28, when they claimed a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Real Madrid will look to return to winning ways and get their pre-season back on track as they prepare for their La Liga title defense.

Meanwhile, Club America were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Club Tijuana in the Liga MX on Sunday.

The Mexican side have now suffered defeat in their last three games, conceding six goals and scoring twice in that time.

While they will be looking to arrest this slump, they head into Wednesday on a run of five losses from their last six away outings across all competitions.

Real Madrid vs Club America Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with Real Madrid claiming a 2-0 victory when they met in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2016.

Club America have lost their most recent three games in all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 win over Toluca on July 14.

Real Madrid head into Wednesday on a run of just one win from their last four outings, losing once and claiming three draws.

Club America have lost five of their last six away games across all competitions, with June’s 4-2 win over Cancun FC being the only exception.

Real Madrid vs Club America Prediction

Fresh off their El Clasico defeat, Real Madrid will be looking to restore some pride and get their pre-season campaign up and running. Looking at the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing Los Blancos to come away with a dominant victory.

Prediction: Real Madrid 4-1 Club America

Real Madrid vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Club America’s last 10 games)

Tip 4: First to score - Real Madrid (Club America have conceded first in four of their last seven outings)

