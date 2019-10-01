Real Madrid vs Club Brugge Match Prediction | Champions League 2019/20

Kumar Shashwat FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 123 // 01 Oct 2019, 18:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Real Madrid get their Champions League campaign back on track?

Club Brugge make the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid on Tuesday in a Champions League fixture.

The Los Blancos arrive on the back of a tense and tenacious draw at Atletico Madrid on Saturday. The match, despite the star names on display, failed to sparkle as expected, with goal-scoring chances at a premium.

However, Zinedine Zidane would’ve been proud of the application his charges showcased at their rivals’ fortress, meaning that they didn’t return empty-handed.

The Belgian outfit, meanwhile, drew their last European game against Galatasaray with the teams indulging in a goalless match.

However, on the domestic front, they’ve been piling up goals, having amassed 21 in 8 games, while conceding only three times.

Thus, the encounter on Tuesday promises to be quite engaging, with both sides favouring creativity over calculation.

Akin to many a European night before, Real Madrid would want to impose themselves upon the game early and throw caution to the wind.

The likes of Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema would hope to dent the visitors early, considering the trio fired a blank at the weekend.

Moreover, the presence of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric should allow the hosts to control the tempo of the game.

Advertisement

However, if the Los Blancos indulge in an extremely gung-ho approach, Club Brugge possess the requisite quality to hurt them on the break.

The aforementioned strategy has already led to Madrid’s recent woes at home in the Champions League. After all, one mustn’t forget that the Spanish giants were annihilated at the Bernabeu by an effervescent Ajax side, who the Los Blancos inexplicably took a little lightly.

Hence, one reckons that the game could well boil down to which Madrid outfit turns up on Tuesday. If the La Liga leaders bring their A-game to the fore, their offensive pedigree might just be a touch too hot for Brugge to handle.

However, a failure to do that would enable the Belgian side to walk in through the back door, if not barge through it.

Yet, with Madrid’s renaissance in the weeks gone by, it would take an extremely brave man to bet against them taking home all three points.

Score Prediction: Real Madrid 3:1 Club Brugge