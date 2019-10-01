Real Madrid vs Club Brugge preview: Match Preview, Player to watch out for, Betting tips and more | Champions League 2019/20

Can Real Madrid get back to winnings ways in Europe?

In May 2018, Real Madrid edged past Liverpool to etch their name in European football folklore. Courtesy the win, the Los Blancos had managed to notch up their 3rd straight Champions League triumph, a feat made even more remarkable considering no team had ever retained the crown, let alone win three on the spin.

However, since that night in Kiev, the Spanish outfit have spiralled downwards at an alarming rate, meaning that they ended the 2018-19 season without silverware.

Additionally, that period saw Zinedine Zidane leaving, Julen Lopetegui being relieved of the Spanish national team duties to take over at Madrid and then getting sacked in favour of Santi Solari.

Solari too endured a similar fate and surprisingly, Zidane was again installed at the helm, thereby hinting that Florentino Perez and the Frenchman had struck a middle ground regarding how both envisaged the club to proceed.

Consequently, the manager was accorded an enormous war-chest in the 2019 off-season as Madrid looked to scale the summit of Spanish and of course, European football.

Several fresh faces came in through the door and optimism reigned supreme in surroundings that had been prone to too many instances of pessimism, just a year prior.

Yet, that excitement swiftly dwindled away after a 3-0 pasting at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

However, to Madrid’s credit, they came out fighting after that defeat rather than retreating into their shell. In the process, they strung together gritty victories and perched themselves atop the La Liga table.

Thus, the focus now shifts to Europe’s premier club competition when the Los Blancos welcome Club Brugge to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The visitors, akin to their illustrious rivals, have also been setting their domestic league ablaze.

And, though the difference in quality is worth considering, Brugge certainly must be doing something right to have swept aside everything kept in its path so far.

Hence, the encounter on Tuesday promises to be an enthralling affair, with both teams capable of ruffling the other’s feathers.

After all, irrespective of the result, Real Madrid rarely ever fail to hog the headlines on a European night.

Kick-off Information

Date: 1st October, 2019

Time: 6:55pm (Local Time); 10:25pm IST

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Head to Head Record

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

Real Madrid: 0 wins

Club Brugge: 1 win

Draw: 1 win

Form Guide (Last five competitive matches; Most recent first)

Real Madrid: D-W-W-L-W

Club Brugge: W-W-W-D-W

Player to watch out for

Casemiro

Casemiro (L) is arguably Madrid's most important player

In the past few seasons, Casemiro has established himself as one of Real Madrid’s most vital cogs. The Brazilian, capable of breaking up the opposition’s attacks and mounting offensive moves for his team, has distinguished himself playing as the pivot.

At the weekend, the midfielder ran the show against Atletico, despite the Los Blancos playing away from home.

The Brazilian might have an important role to play on Tuesday too, considering the attacking threat Club Brugge possess.

Moreover, Real Madrid would want to dominate proceedings with the game taking place at the Bernabeu.

Thus, a few gaps might open up for the visitors. In such a scenario, Casemiro would be tasked with slamming that door shut.

And, while it has probably become a cliché by now, the Brazilian, despite the Galacticos around him, might just be the most essential of them all.

