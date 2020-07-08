Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: 3 pre-match talking points | La Liga 2019-20

Real Madrid are looking to seal another vital win against Alaves in their quest for the La La Liga title.

Here's what to look forward to as title race approaches finish line.

Real Madrid host Alaves as the finish line edges closer

Real Madrid host Alaves on matchday 34 of the La Liga Santander as they edge closer to a first league title since 2017.

Four points ahead of Barcelona at the top, the Whites can wrap up the trophy next Wednesday provided they keep winning. Alaves, on the other hand, are fighting to stay afloat in La Liga after a horrid run of form which has seen them lose each of their last five games.

The Basque Country outfit are now teetering perilously close to the relegation zone and won't be happy to see an unforgiving fixture list for the run-in either.

Let's look at some of the talking points ahead of the clash:

#1. Lopez Muniz will undergo a baptism of fire

Muniz returns to the dugout after more than a year out of a job!

Even though a sacking at this stage of the season is rare, Alaves recently parted ways with Asier Garitano after a series of disappointing results. A run of five consecutive defeats left the free-falling Babazorros hovering just six points above the drop zone on 16th, and now the task of steering the ship to survival rests on Juan Ramon Lopez Muniz.

Though only interim, his job couldn't have got off to a tougher start. An away match to Real Madrid, who're the favourites to win the title, doesn't appear to be the most auspicious way to begin your journey.

And it doesn't end just there. El Glorioso have a really daunting finish to the season with Getafe and Real Betis to come next followed by the final match at home to Barcelona! The going is only set to get tougher for Muniz and co.

Advertisement

#2. Defensive stalwarts missing in action for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be without some key players

Sergio Ramos and Daniel Carvajal are both suspended for the clash due to accumulation of cards, deepening Real Madrid's defensive woes. Raphael Varane, who only returned to training yesterday after sustaining a knock last week, will be slotted back into the XI alongside Eder Militao, but its the right-back position which Zidane will be more concerned about.

Nacho, the only other natural full-back in that position, hasn't completely recovered from his hamstring injury yet. So, looks like Ferlan Mendy will have to cement the void, and he's played in that position a couple of times earlier in the season too. But then Marcelo, who was horrendous against Athletic Bilbao last week, will start on the left, though there's the option of Lukas Vazquez on the right too. Either way, its quite a tricky situation for Zidane.

#3. Real Madrid's attacking vanguard must step up

None of Real Madrid's forwards have scored in the last three games.

Despite the makeshift backline, Real Madrid have the tools to successfully negotiate the tie and dig up all three points from the clash. The attacking vanguard though, will have to step up. With no Ramos this time to pull off his match-winning heroics, the onus is on the likes of Karim Benzema to deliver the goods this time.

The Frenchman is running out of steam, as evidenced from his labored performance last time out, but cannot afford to slow down given the circumstances of the title race. Also, its time to bring the electric Vinicius Junior back into the Real Madrid line-up with either Gareth Bale or Marco Asensio on the right.