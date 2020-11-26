Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid resume their La Liga campaign at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano as Deportivo Alaves make the trip to Madrid on Saturday.

Los Blancos have stumbled in La Liga of late, but are still fourth with 17 points, while their Basque visitors are 15th with 10 points.

Zinedine Zidane's side followed their fortunate 1-1 draw away to Villarreal with an impressive 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Eden Hazard scored from the spot in the seventh minute to give Real Madrid an early lead, and Arturo Vidal's red card on the half hour mark made things easier for the Spanish champions.

Rodrygo's volley deflected off Achraf Hakimi on the hour mark to give Los Blancos their first-ever win at the San Siro.

Deportivo Alaves made it three draws in a row as they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Valencia at the Mendizorroza.

Ximo Navarro and Lucas Perez put El Glorioso 2-0 ahead after just 16 minutes. A second-half comeback saw Valencia make it 2-2 in the 77th minute, with Los Che spurning two golden chances to win the game in injury time.

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Deportivo Alaves have won only one of their last eight games against Real Madrid, with Los Blancos winning the other seven.

Madrid did the double over Alaves last season, winning 2-1 at the Mendizorroza before a 2-0 win at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano in June this year.

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Deportivo Alaves form guide: L-W-D-D-D

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos is set to miss this game, joining Fede Valverde on the sidelines. Eder Militao is back in training and could start alongside Nacho in defence as Zinedine Zidane rings in the changes.

Karim Benzema is still a doubt, and with Luka Jovic still in isolation, Mariano Diaz could lead the line yet again. Alvaro Odriozola is a doubt, so Dani Carvajal ought to start in defence, with the likes of Marcelo, Isco, Vinicius Jr. and Marco Asensio all getting a chance.

Injuries: Fede Valverde, Sergio Ramos

COVID-19: Luka Jovic

Doubtful: Karim Benzema, Alvaro Odriozola

Suspensions: None

Deportivo Alaves

Valencia winger Denis Cheryshev tested positive for the coronavirus recently and featured against Alaves in their previous game before his positive test. There is therefore a cloud over the Basque side at the moment. Captain Manu Garcia has tested positive, with more tests to take place ahead of the game.

Burgui and Pere Pons continue their rehab from injuries. With Edgar Mendez returning from suspension, Pablo Machin could draft him straight back into the team on the right wing, with Jota dropping out.

Injuries: Burgui, Pere Pons

COVID-19: Manu Garcia

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy; Martin Odegaard, Casemiro, Isco; Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Jr.

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco (GK); Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte; Edgar Mendez, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Luis Rioja; Lucas Perez, Joselu

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Even with Zinedine Zidane set to ring in the changes, there's only one result likely to play out here -- a Real Madrid win.

The midweek win over Inter Milan was Madrid's first clean sheet in nine games, so Lucas Perez can surely grab a goal against Los Blancos' leaky defence. However, Zinedine Zidane's men simply have too much firepower and should overwhelm their opponents on the weekend.

Prediction: Real Madrid 4-2 Deportivo Alaves