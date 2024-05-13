The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Deportivo Alaves take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. Los Blancos have been exceptional this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Basque outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Girona last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have won the league title and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. Los Blancos thrashed Granada by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 19 out of the 23 matches played between the two teams. Deportivo Alaves have managed three victories against Real Madrid and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Deportivo Alaves form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are currently sweating over the fitness of star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The Frenchman's injury also threatens his participation in the UEFA Champions League final.

Injured: Aurelien Tchouameni

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves

Aleksandar Sedlar and Ruben Duarte are currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Samu has served his suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: Aleksandar Sedlar, Ruben Duarte

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Bellingham; Diaz, Vinicius

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-5-1): Sivera; Tenaglia, Abqar, Marin, Javi Lopez; Benavidez, Guevara; Vicente, Guridi, Simeone; Kike Garcia

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Real Madrid have an excellent squad at their disposal and will look to conclude their triumphant campaign on a high. The likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham have made a massive impact so far and will look to make their mark this week.

Deportivo Alaves have punched above their weight so far but might be out of their depth in this fixture. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Deportivo Alaves